Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG MAYBI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG MAYBI
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 369B
- C, Lê Quang Định, Phường 5,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
I - JOB DESCRIPTION:
Work closely with Group KAs on planning and developing sales activities for in charge accounts, in charge Website, Lazada, Shopee,..
Work closely with other functions such as Brand Team Marketing, R&D, Merchandisers, Logistics to execute key account plans approved.
Support and coordinate with Livestream sales operation team to deliver accounts’ KPIs and issue if have according to a guideline.
Make report on Key Account’s top sheet and performance of customer in-charged on regular basis.
Handle admin work of Accounts quickly and accurately. Consolidate data, documents for payment, programs which are deployed to account through working closely with internal department (account, operation, logistics...) and other departments of customer in charge.
Collaborate with KAM to maintain good relationships with customer responsible to have customer’s insights and customer’s strategy/plan monthly for developing plans to meet the customers’ needs and follow the company goal.
Implement extra assignment related to the common goal of the Company.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in economics, Foreign Trade, Business or equivalent.
2 - 4 year working experience in retail, Fashion industry/FMCG business in Modern Trade required.
Professional Skills: Analytical skills, Communication skills, Customer engagement & insight, Customer business planning, Strategic negotiation, Forecasting & supply chain, Shopper based Category Management.
Behavioral Skills: Problem solving, Discipline mindset.
Good English and MS Office skills.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG MAYBI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Full insurance coverage as per labor laws.
13th-month salary based on service duration.
Career advancement opportunities.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG MAYBI
