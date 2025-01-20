Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG MAYBI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

I - JOB DESCRIPTION:

Work closely with Group KAs on planning and developing sales activities for in charge accounts, in charge Website, Lazada, Shopee,..

Work closely with other functions such as Brand Team Marketing, R&D, Merchandisers, Logistics to execute key account plans approved.

Support and coordinate with Livestream sales operation team to deliver accounts’ KPIs and issue if have according to a guideline.

Make report on Key Account’s top sheet and performance of customer in-charged on regular basis.

Handle admin work of Accounts quickly and accurately. Consolidate data, documents for payment, programs which are deployed to account through working closely with internal department (account, operation, logistics...) and other departments of customer in charge.

Collaborate with KAM to maintain good relationships with customer responsible to have customer’s insights and customer’s strategy/plan monthly for developing plans to meet the customers’ needs and follow the company goal.

Implement extra assignment related to the common goal of the Company.