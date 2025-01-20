Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG MAYBI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG MAYBI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG MAYBI

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 369B

- C, Lê Quang Định, Phường 5,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

I - JOB DESCRIPTION:
Work closely with Group KAs on planning and developing sales activities for in charge accounts, in charge Website, Lazada, Shopee,..
Work closely with other functions such as Brand Team Marketing, R&D, Merchandisers, Logistics to execute key account plans approved.
Support and coordinate with Livestream sales operation team to deliver accounts’ KPIs and issue if have according to a guideline.
Make report on Key Account’s top sheet and performance of customer in-charged on regular basis.
Handle admin work of Accounts quickly and accurately. Consolidate data, documents for payment, programs which are deployed to account through working closely with internal department (account, operation, logistics...) and other departments of customer in charge.
Collaborate with KAM to maintain good relationships with customer responsible to have customer’s insights and customer’s strategy/plan monthly for developing plans to meet the customers’ needs and follow the company goal.
Implement extra assignment related to the common goal of the Company.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

II – JOB REQUIREMENT
Bachelor’s degree in economics, Foreign Trade, Business or equivalent.
2 - 4 year working experience in retail, Fashion industry/FMCG business in Modern Trade required.
Professional Skills: Analytical skills, Communication skills, Customer engagement & insight, Customer business planning, Strategic negotiation, Forecasting & supply chain, Shopper based Category Management.
Behavioral Skills: Problem solving, Discipline mindset.
Good English and MS Office skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG MAYBI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Full insurance coverage as per labor laws.
13th-month salary based on service duration.
Career advancement opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG MAYBI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG MAYBI

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 5, số 9 Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

