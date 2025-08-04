Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiếng Anh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY
- Hồ Chí Minh: 174/2 Lý Chính Thắng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu
- Instruct students with given curriculum and master content area and is able to teach students in a clear and effective manner to drive academic achievement.
- Provide a one-to-one teaching experience in the areas of English.
- Teach customized English classes to students of various ages, ranging from young learners to mature professionals.
- To assist, support, and work closely with students, administrators, and other team members in providing educational benefit for students.
- Differentiates instruction to meet the needs of students with varying academic strengths and weaknesses.
- Actively participates in professional development and works collaboratively with instructional leaders to improve instructional practices.
- Other duties as assigned.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Excellent pronunciation, active and powerful style.
- Having good connecting skill and willing to share.
- A dynamic, creative and professional approach with a passion for teaching and a commitment to real English education.
- At least 01 year - experience, (IELTS 7.5- 8.0 , Speaking : 7.0+).
- Self-motivated, disciplined and result- oriented.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- There will be general and functional skills training.
- A fixed schedule with 100% booking rate will provide you with a steady income and job security.
- Social insurance, annual leave, and year-end party are provided upon signing the official labor contract.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI