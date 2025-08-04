Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 174/2 Lý Chính Thắng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu

- Instruct students with given curriculum and master content area and is able to teach students in a clear and effective manner to drive academic achievement.

- Provide a one-to-one teaching experience in the areas of English.

- Teach customized English classes to students of various ages, ranging from young learners to mature professionals.

- To assist, support, and work closely with students, administrators, and other team members in providing educational benefit for students.

- Differentiates instruction to meet the needs of students with varying academic strengths and weaknesses.

- Actively participates in professional development and works collaboratively with instructional leaders to improve instructional practices.

- Other duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduate from FTU, RMIT or other universities/institutions majoring in English, or abroad students.

- Excellent pronunciation, active and powerful style.

- Having good connecting skill and willing to share.

- A dynamic, creative and professional approach with a passion for teaching and a commitment to real English education.

- At least 01 year - experience, (IELTS 7.5- 8.0 , Speaking : 7.0+).

- Self-motivated, disciplined and result- oriented.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- High chances of getting promoted in a rapidly growing company.

- There will be general and functional skills training.

- A fixed schedule with 100% booking rate will provide you with a steady income and job security.

- Social insurance, annual leave, and year-end party are provided upon signing the official labor contract.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY

