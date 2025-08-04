Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/09/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY

Giáo viên tiếng Anh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiếng Anh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY

Mức lương
10 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 174/2 Lý Chính Thắng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu

- Instruct students with given curriculum and master content area and is able to teach students in a clear and effective manner to drive academic achievement.
- Provide a one-to-one teaching experience in the areas of English.
- Teach customized English classes to students of various ages, ranging from young learners to mature professionals.
- To assist, support, and work closely with students, administrators, and other team members in providing educational benefit for students.
- Differentiates instruction to meet the needs of students with varying academic strengths and weaknesses.
- Actively participates in professional development and works collaboratively with instructional leaders to improve instructional practices.
- Other duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduate from FTU, RMIT or other universities/institutions majoring in English, or abroad students.
- Excellent pronunciation, active and powerful style.
- Having good connecting skill and willing to share.
- A dynamic, creative and professional approach with a passion for teaching and a commitment to real English education.
- At least 01 year - experience, (IELTS 7.5- 8.0 , Speaking : 7.0+).
- Self-motivated, disciplined and result- oriented.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- High chances of getting promoted in a rapidly growing company.
- There will be general and functional skills training.
- A fixed schedule with 100% booking rate will provide you with a steady income and job security.
- Social insurance, annual leave, and year-end party are provided upon signing the official labor contract.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY

CÔNG TY TNHH IELTS INTENSIVE ACADEMY

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hr Team

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-giao-vien-tieng-anh-thu-nhap-10-25-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job364508
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 21 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR làm việc tại Đắk Lắk thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đắk Lắk Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Sông Hồng Việt ( Sanaky) Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Sông Hồng Việt ( Sanaky) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Sông Hồng Việt ( Sanaky) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Phát triển thị trường Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NHẤT MINH ANH
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NHẤT MINH ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NHẤT MINH ANH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ VÀ LẮP MÁY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ VÀ LẮP MÁY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ VÀ LẮP MÁY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 106 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ VÀ LẮP MÁY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ VÀ LẮP MÁY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ VÀ LẮP MÁY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 106 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 21 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR làm việc tại Đắk Lắk thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đắk Lắk Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH IVY GLOBAL SCHOOL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH IVY GLOBAL SCHOOL VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm