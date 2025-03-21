Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Designax Concepts làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - số 04 đường 3A KDC Vĩnh Lộc , phường Bình Hưng Hòa B,

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

- Attend and exhibit in fairs locally and overseas.

- Join local trip with Buyers to visit factories, making the recap and follow up from samples development to quotation, order, shipment, and after-sales service

- Contact buyers (via email, WhatsApp, and calling) and factories for all communication from quotations, orders, delivery time, inspection, shipping, payment terms, testing, and quality issues.

- Communicate with appointed forwarders and factories to ensure shipments are on time and check through required shipping documents before submitting them to the buyer for payment before the arrival date.

- Supervise/manage and train a team of merchandisers, to achieve KPI

- Coordinate with the QC team and factory about pre-production samples, assembly instructions, and packaging.

- Analyze and solve problems with factories and buyers if any quality issues and shipment delays happen. - Input and update the data to the in-house system.

- Prepare the sales reports.

- Category of products: Indoor and Outdoor Furniture with different materials such as solid wood and veneer, cement and light cement, polystone, MOP, pottery, handicraft...

- Ad hoc tasks as required by company or Directors

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Degree holders in international business/marketing/mar com are prioritized.

- Good speaking, listening, and written English. 3rd language will be an advantage.

- General Microsoft Office knowledge.

- Communication skills with foreigners.

- Personality requirements:

- Ability to work under pressure and to deadlines

- Pay attention to detail and accuracy

- Good knowledge of marketing techniques.

- Self-motivation

- Ability to be a team player.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Designax Concepts Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Large exposure to other cultures and communication styles.

- Opportunities to be promoted to Merchandising Manager.

- Good learning opportunities and start-up culture.

- Others follow Vietnam labor code.

- 13th salary, annual salary review.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Designax Concepts

