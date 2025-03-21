Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Designax Concepts làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Designax Concepts làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Designax Concepts
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Designax Concepts

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Designax Concepts

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- số 04 đường 3A KDC Vĩnh Lộc , phường Bình Hưng Hòa B,

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

- Attend and exhibit in fairs locally and overseas.
- Join local trip with Buyers to visit factories, making the recap and follow up from samples development to quotation, order, shipment, and after-sales service
- Contact buyers (via email, WhatsApp, and calling) and factories for all communication from quotations, orders, delivery time, inspection, shipping, payment terms, testing, and quality issues.
- Communicate with appointed forwarders and factories to ensure shipments are on time and check through required shipping documents before submitting them to the buyer for payment before the arrival date.
- Supervise/manage and train a team of merchandisers, to achieve KPI
- Coordinate with the QC team and factory about pre-production samples, assembly instructions, and packaging.
- Analyze and solve problems with factories and buyers if any quality issues and shipment delays happen. - Input and update the data to the in-house system.
- Prepare the sales reports.
- Category of products: Indoor and Outdoor Furniture with different materials such as solid wood and veneer, cement and light cement, polystone, MOP, pottery, handicraft...
- Ad hoc tasks as required by company or Directors

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Degree holders in international business/marketing/mar com are prioritized.
- Good speaking, listening, and written English. 3rd language will be an advantage.
- General Microsoft Office knowledge.
- Communication skills with foreigners.
- Personality requirements:
- Ability to work under pressure and to deadlines
- Pay attention to detail and accuracy
- Good knowledge of marketing techniques.
- Self-motivation
- Ability to be a team player.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Designax Concepts Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Large exposure to other cultures and communication styles.
- Opportunities to be promoted to Merchandising Manager.
- Good learning opportunities and start-up culture.
- Others follow Vietnam labor code.
- 13th salary, annual salary review.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Designax Concepts

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Designax Concepts

Công Ty TNHH Designax Concepts

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 4, Đường 3A , Phường Bình Hưng Hòa B, Quận Bình Tân, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-15-25-trieu-vnd-tai-ho-chi-minh-job339186
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 36 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nam Định Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Thanh Hóa Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công nghiệp INTCO Việt Nam
Tuyển Tiếng Trung Công ty TNHH Công nghiệp INTCO Việt Nam làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Công nghiệp INTCO Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Thanh Hóa Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Thanh Hóa Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN KHẢI HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN KHẢI HƯNG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH NONGSHIM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NONGSHIM VIỆT NAM
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
7 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Đại Lý Mỹ Phẩm Sami làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 10 Triệu Đại Lý Mỹ Phẩm Sami
4 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ MOON JEWELRY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ MOON JEWELRY
Trên 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH MTV Nhựa Gia Hân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH MTV Nhựa Gia Hân
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN RED FRANCHISE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN RED FRANCHISE
7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Yi Fan Quốc Tế làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Yi Fan Quốc Tế
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT XÂY DỰNG SÀI GÒN AN PHÚ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT XÂY DỰNG SÀI GÒN AN PHÚ
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Mắt Kính Tuyết Hà làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Mắt Kính Tuyết Hà
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EMPIRE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EMPIRE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Khải Hoàn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Khải Hoàn
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Tiếp Vận Winway làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Tiếp Vận Winway
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Minh Khang Trading làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Minh Khang Trading
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Yi Fan Quốc Tế làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Yi Fan Quốc Tế
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ STELLA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ STELLA
6 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Việt Nam Quốc Yến làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Việt Nam Quốc Yến
6 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Mediastep Software Inc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 50 Triệu Mediastep Software Inc
17 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT VIỆT HUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT VIỆT HUY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Quân Đạt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Quân Đạt
10 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Di Đại Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Di Đại Hưng
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần sữa việt nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần sữa việt nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm