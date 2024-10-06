Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Công nghệ Thông tin

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Mức lương
Đến 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Sông Đà, số 18 ngõ 165 đường Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu

Support the development of back-end website applications; Ensure multi-platform optimization for mobile phones; Work with the team to ensure application responsiveness; Collaborate with graphic designers for web design features; Support the design and development of APIs; Keep up with the development of web applications and programming languages; Perform other related tasks as assigned.
Support the development of back-end website applications;
Ensure multi-platform optimization for mobile phones;
Work with the team to ensure application responsiveness;
Collaborate with graphic designers for web design features;
Support the design and development of APIs;
Keep up with the development of web applications and programming languages;
Perform other related tasks as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Currently studying or graduated from a college/university in Information Technology or completed similar programming courses. Experience with PHP and a PHP framework (preferably Laravel) is an advantage. Good communication skills in English. Experience or knowledge in one of the following: VueJs, React Js, Angular Js is an advantage.
Currently studying or graduated from a college/university in Information Technology or completed similar programming courses.
Experience with PHP and a PHP framework (preferably Laravel) is an advantage.
Good communication skills in English.
Experience or knowledge in one of the following: VueJs, React Js, Angular Js is an advantage.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly allowance of 500,000 VND. No timekeeping required, flexible working hours, with 20% remote work (weekends off: Saturday and Sunday). 2-3 months probation with the opportunity to become a full-time employee. Annual salary review. Young, dynamic culture. Quarterly team-building activities.
Monthly allowance of 500,000 VND.
No timekeeping required, flexible working hours, with 20% remote work (weekends off: Saturday and Sunday).
2-3 months probation with the opportunity to become a full-time employee.
Annual salary review.
Young, dynamic culture.
Quarterly team-building activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Sông Đà, số 18 ngõ 165 đường Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

