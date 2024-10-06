Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Sông Đà, số 18 ngõ 165 đường Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu

Support the development of back-end website applications; Ensure multi-platform optimization for mobile phones; Work with the team to ensure application responsiveness; Collaborate with graphic designers for web design features; Support the design and development of APIs; Keep up with the development of web applications and programming languages; Perform other related tasks as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Currently studying or graduated from a college/university in Information Technology or completed similar programming courses. Experience with PHP and a PHP framework (preferably Laravel) is an advantage. Good communication skills in English. Experience or knowledge in one of the following: VueJs, React Js, Angular Js is an advantage.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly allowance of 500,000 VND. No timekeeping required, flexible working hours, with 20% remote work (weekends off: Saturday and Sunday). 2-3 months probation with the opportunity to become a full-time employee. Annual salary review. Young, dynamic culture. Quarterly team-building activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

