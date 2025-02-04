Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Quỹ Phú Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Quỹ Phú Hưng
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Quỹ Phú Hưng

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Quỹ Phú Hưng

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 20th Floor, Phu My Hung Tower, 08 Hoang Van Thai Street, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position Overview:
Responsible for operating all assigned activities according to the prescribed functions. Have knowledge of legal regulations on corporate activities as well as strong communication and planning skills. Perform the general work and organizing the implementation of the work within the jurisdiction of the Company Secretariat.
Job Description:
- Prepare and hold company meetings, make meeting minutes and related dossiers.
- Track projects assigned to departments and teams, and report the progress to the BOM.
- Review documents submitted to the BOM and provide secretarial support to make complete dossiers.
- Make reports to the regulatory authorities and communicate with the third parties related to company’s general activities.
- Arrange the working schedule for the BOM.
- Oversee and interpret the company’s administrative policies and procedures.
- Communicate with internal units/departments initiatively for problem solving or daily processing.
- Stay flexible for team arrangement where needed, functional coverage, short term support across functions/products, ad-hoc assignments as requested by team leader/manager.
- Other tasks as assigned by the line manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Quỹ Phú Hưng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Quỹ Phú Hưng

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Quỹ Phú Hưng

Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Quỹ Phú Hưng

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng số 4, Tầng 21, Tòa nhà Phú Mỹ Hưng, Số 08 Đường Hoàng Văn Thái, Khu phố 1, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

