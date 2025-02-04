Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Quản Lý Quỹ Phú Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Overview:

Responsible for operating all assigned activities according to the prescribed functions. Have knowledge of legal regulations on corporate activities as well as strong communication and planning skills. Perform the general work and organizing the implementation of the work within the jurisdiction of the Company Secretariat.

Job Description:

- Prepare and hold company meetings, make meeting minutes and related dossiers.

- Track projects assigned to departments and teams, and report the progress to the BOM.

- Review documents submitted to the BOM and provide secretarial support to make complete dossiers.

- Make reports to the regulatory authorities and communicate with the third parties related to company’s general activities.

- Arrange the working schedule for the BOM.

- Oversee and interpret the company’s administrative policies and procedures.

- Communicate with internal units/departments initiatively for problem solving or daily processing.

- Stay flexible for team arrangement where needed, functional coverage, short term support across functions/products, ad-hoc assignments as requested by team leader/manager.

- Other tasks as assigned by the line manager.