Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH WAVENET VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Working online with chairman in Taiwan headquarter

Market and data researching (covering AI, economic trends, history)

Maintain and manage social media content

Prepare preliminary outlines for manuscripts and articles in English

Utilize and assist in the integration of AI tools (such as ChatGPT) to enhance work efficiency

Fluency in spoken English is essential (ability to communicate and respond to inquiries in English) or with an IELTS 7.0/higher

Experience with basic social media operations and familiarity with social media trends

A strong sense of responsibility and the ability to work independently

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WAVENET VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Social insurance /Annual leaves /Health Insurance

Company regular party

Probation: 2 months

Working from Monday - Friday

Salary : 15,000,000-30,000,000

