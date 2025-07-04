Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH WAVENET VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WAVENET VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà K&M Tower, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu
Working online with chairman in Taiwan headquarter
Market and data researching (covering AI, economic trends, history)
Maintain and manage social media content
Prepare preliminary outlines for manuscripts and articles in English
Utilize and assist in the integration of AI tools (such as ChatGPT) to enhance work efficiency
Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fluency in spoken English is essential (ability to communicate and respond to inquiries in English) or with an IELTS 7.0/higher
Experience with basic social media operations and familiarity with social media trends
A strong sense of responsibility and the ability to work independently
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WAVENET VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Social insurance /Annual leaves /Health Insurance
Company regular party
Probation: 2 months
Working from Monday - Friday
Salary : 15,000,000-30,000,000
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WAVENET VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
