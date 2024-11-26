Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam

Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Tại Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: W1 Office, Vinhomes West Point, 4F P. Đỗ Đức Dục, St, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm

- Nước Ngoài, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work closely with Japanese customers about project requirements and schedule, and progress from planning to closing
Make project plan based on project scope and requirements
Give direct and monitor project teams to execute project based on project plan and development standards
Manage and tracking project progress, cost and quality
Identify and minimize project risks
Coordinate with stakeholders and solve team conflict to ensure project teamwork
Regular report and/or escalate to management for any blocking points or risks
Manage all deliverables to be released on-time with customer-oriented quality

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, business or related fields
>= 3 years working experience in project management
Japanese communication skills are preferred (with N2+ level)
Good communication skills in English (both written and spoken) with TOEIC 650+ or equivalent.
Have a strong knowledge in software development life-cycle, especially android software development life-cycle.
Familiar with at least one project management methodology (Agile/Scrum, Waterfall...)
Have strong knowledge in project management area like scope management, time management, risk management and quality management.
Scheduling and progress tracking skills are mandatory.
Good at soft skills, especially communication, reporting, documentation and decision-making skill
PMP/PSM certificate is preferred.
Have experience with project management tools like Redmine are preferred.
Business analysis or quality assurance skill is a plus.

Tại Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary
Salary review one time per year or on career promotion
Working hours: 8 hours x 5 days/week (Monday to Friday)
Business trip opportunities to Japan, China
Allowances: lunch allowance, overtime, on-site working, parking allowance...
International, dynamic, friendly working environment
Others according to Vietnamese Government regulations

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam

Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

