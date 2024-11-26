Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: W1 Office, Vinhomes West Point, 4F P. Đỗ Đức Dục, St, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm - Nước Ngoài, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work closely with Japanese customers about project requirements and schedule, and progress from planning to closing

Make project plan based on project scope and requirements

Give direct and monitor project teams to execute project based on project plan and development standards

Manage and tracking project progress, cost and quality

Identify and minimize project risks

Coordinate with stakeholders and solve team conflict to ensure project teamwork

Regular report and/or escalate to management for any blocking points or risks

Manage all deliverables to be released on-time with customer-oriented quality

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, business or related fields

>= 3 years working experience in project management

Japanese communication skills are preferred (with N2+ level)

Good communication skills in English (both written and spoken) with TOEIC 650+ or equivalent.

Have a strong knowledge in software development life-cycle, especially android software development life-cycle.

Familiar with at least one project management methodology (Agile/Scrum, Waterfall...)

Have strong knowledge in project management area like scope management, time management, risk management and quality management.

Scheduling and progress tracking skills are mandatory.

Good at soft skills, especially communication, reporting, documentation and decision-making skill

PMP/PSM certificate is preferred.

Have experience with project management tools like Redmine are preferred.

Business analysis or quality assurance skill is a plus.

Tại Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary

Salary review one time per year or on career promotion

Working hours: 8 hours x 5 days/week (Monday to Friday)

Business trip opportunities to Japan, China

Allowances: lunch allowance, overtime, on-site working, parking allowance...

International, dynamic, friendly working environment

Others according to Vietnamese Government regulations

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam

