Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD

Mức lương Đến 2,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD

Healthcare, Fintech, Startup, Games, AR/VR, and AI.

DevOps, Agile as our standard, and EnterpriseWaterfall projects.

We usually work with product owners directly as per our policy.

Discussing requirement/schedule/system design with Japanese product owner directly.

Reporting process of project daily, weekly and monthly

Manage project estimation with the team.

Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience Project Management or experience leading projects(PL,BrSE,ITcomm etc...) within the past few years.

Experience in programming with any programming language is a plus.

Communication smoothly in Japanese (N2〜 level)

Communication skills in simple English (Chatting & Talking)

Having a sense of recognizing the issue & suggesting Kaizen plan.

Experience in creating System Design Documents, Development and Testing Plans is a plus.

Logical thinking & explanation skill based on factual data or numbers

Passion to learn hard, and become a high-level BPM, PMO, PM Specialist in short-term

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WORKING ENVIRONMENT

OFFICE ENVIRONMENT

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU

