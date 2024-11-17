Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD

Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU

Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU

Mức lương
Đến 2,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD

Healthcare, Fintech, Startup, Games, AR/VR, and AI.
DevOps, Agile as our standard, and EnterpriseWaterfall projects.
We usually work with product owners directly as per our policy.
Discussing requirement/schedule/system design with Japanese product owner directly.
Reporting process of project daily, weekly and monthly
Manage project estimation with the team.

Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience Project Management or experience leading projects(PL,BrSE,ITcomm etc...) within the past few years.
Experience in programming with any programming language is a plus.
Communication smoothly in Japanese (N2〜 level)
Communication skills in simple English (Chatting & Talking)
Having a sense of recognizing the issue & suggesting Kaizen plan.
Experience in creating System Design Documents, Development and Testing Plans is a plus.
Logical thinking & explanation skill based on factual data or numbers
Passion to learn hard, and become a high-level BPM, PMO, PM Specialist in short-term

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WORKING ENVIRONMENT
OFFICE ENVIRONMENT

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU

CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 224A-224B Điện Biên Phủ, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-project-manager-thu-nhap-toi-2500-usd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job251152
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CAERUX LAB
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE CÔNG TY TNHH CAERUX LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CAERUX LAB
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HUMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE CÔNG TY TNHH HUMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HUMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TPS Software
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE TPS Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TPS Software
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 40 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TPS Software
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE TPS Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TPS Software
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 2,500 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TCOM
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TCOM
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Behemoth
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Công ty TNHH Behemoth làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Behemoth
Hạn nộp: 13/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 43 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Long An Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 23 - 43 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD
Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Quốc tế Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CAERUX LAB
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE CÔNG TY TNHH CAERUX LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CAERUX LAB
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HUMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE CÔNG TY TNHH HUMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HUMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TPS Software
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE TPS Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TPS Software
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 40 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TPS Software
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE TPS Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TPS Software
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 2,500 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TCOM
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TCOM
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Behemoth
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Công ty TNHH Behemoth làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Behemoth
Hạn nộp: 13/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất