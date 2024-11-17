Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU
Mức lương
Đến 2,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư cầu nối BrSE Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD
Healthcare, Fintech, Startup, Games, AR/VR, and AI.
DevOps, Agile as our standard, and EnterpriseWaterfall projects.
We usually work with product owners directly as per our policy.
Discussing requirement/schedule/system design with Japanese product owner directly.
Reporting process of project daily, weekly and monthly
Manage project estimation with the team.
Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience Project Management or experience leading projects(PL,BrSE,ITcomm etc...) within the past few years.
Experience in programming with any programming language is a plus.
Communication smoothly in Japanese (N2〜 level)
Communication skills in simple English (Chatting & Talking)
Having a sense of recognizing the issue & suggesting Kaizen plan.
Experience in creating System Design Documents, Development and Testing Plans is a plus.
Logical thinking & explanation skill based on factual data or numbers
Passion to learn hard, and become a high-level BPM, PMO, PM Specialist in short-term
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VITALIFY Á CHÂU
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI