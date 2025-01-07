Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH LG Display Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: KCN Tràng Duệ, huyện An Dương, thuộc Khu kinh tế Đình Vũ – Cát Hải, TP. Hải Phòng

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Operate and develop communication channels and exchange information with managers and employees in different departments of the company.

- Meeting employees daily, grasping the working environment, employees' difficulties and reporting to the Board of Directors.

- Prepare content and facilities for meetings, training, open dialogue with other departments.

- Support consulting, solving labor issues such as: labor disputes, discipline, reward,...

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University graduates.

- Preference will be given to candidates with experience and knowledge in Labor Relations, Human Resources, Labor Law and related laws.

- Having the ability to work independently as well as in a team.

- Able to use English in work

- Living in Hai Phong is advantage

*** Benefits:

Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Display Việt Nam Hải Phòng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Display Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin