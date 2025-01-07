Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH LG Display Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Display Việt Nam Hải Phòng
- Hải Phòng: KCN Tràng Duệ, huyện An Dương, thuộc Khu kinh tế Đình Vũ – Cát Hải, TP. Hải Phòng
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Operate and develop communication channels and exchange information with managers and employees in different departments of the company.
- Meeting employees daily, grasping the working environment, employees' difficulties and reporting to the Board of Directors.
- Prepare content and facilities for meetings, training, open dialogue with other departments.
- Support consulting, solving labor issues such as: labor disputes, discipline, reward,...
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Preference will be given to candidates with experience and knowledge in Labor Relations, Human Resources, Labor Law and related laws.
- Having the ability to work independently as well as in a team.
- Able to use English in work
- Living in Hai Phong is advantage
*** Benefits:
Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Display Việt Nam Hải Phòng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Display Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI