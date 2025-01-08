Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 25 Triệu

Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Quản lý

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Mức lương
Từ 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12A, tòa nhà AP, 518B Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 21, Quận Bình Thạnh, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương Từ 25 Triệu

Oversee the entire localization process for webtoon content, including production, quality control, and project management to ensure timely and high-quality delivery
Collaborate with the team to develop and execute strategies, supporting both short-term and long-term planning efforts to enhance operational efficiency
Assist in outbound sales initiatives targeting potential clients in Korea, helping to expand the client base and drive business growth
Strengthen management practices and driving growth within the localization team.
Nhận việc sau Tết

Với Mức Lương Từ 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in related major.
Fluency in Korean, including 4 skills: reading, listening, writing and speaking. TOPIK 5 above or equivalent.
Minimum 3 years of experience in IT project management or production management in manufacturing, or supply chain management in logistics/distribution
Proven experience at least 1 year in managing team or leadership role
Strong understanding of general production/manufacturing/distribution processes, quality control, production planning, and outsourcing concepts
Ability to manage work using data and derive actionable insights
Understand of sales proposals and the ability to communicate effectively
Proactive attitude with the ability to communicate and collaborate with various teams and individuals
Basic cultural literacy necessary for the company. Preferably interest in webtoons or K-Culture
Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PPT)
Please submit your CV in Korean and English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income & Achievement
Full SHUI as Vietnamese Law
Competitive salary, salary review once a year
13th month salary and Annual Performance Bonus
MVP and Shining star awards at the end of year
Workplace Happiness
Annual health check
15-day annual leave, Christmas leave and 90-min menstrual leave for women
Company events, YEP and monthly gathering time
Gifts on special occasion and fully stocked snack corner
Sponsored training courses and book purchase quarterly
Be well-equipped with new working equipment
Global and professional working environment
Career Opportunities
Directly engage in the webtoon production process,
Work with authors and Lezhin's works.
Receive training on knowledge and skills in the webtoon industry from Lezhin's authors.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: F14, AP Tower, 518B Dien Bien Phu Street, Ward 21, Binh Thanh District, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-quan-ly-thu-nhap-tren-25-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job277161
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Khang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Hạn nộp: 15/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 14/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERGRIN ACADEMY
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Khang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Hạn nộp: 15/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Tuyển Quản lý Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh PHOENIX CAFÉ 103
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 14/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢN LÝ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐẦU TƯ E M G làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢN LÝ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐẦU TƯ E M G
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MAYCHA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MAYCHA
20 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM THÀNH ĐÔ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM THÀNH ĐÔ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH NHÔM MINH DŨNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NHÔM MINH DŨNG
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Ngân Hàng TMCP Xuất Nhập Khẩu Việt Nam (Eximbank) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Xuất Nhập Khẩu Việt Nam (Eximbank) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN SAPON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN SAPON
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH KHÁCH SẠN SAIGON RIVERSIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH KHÁCH SẠN SAIGON RIVERSIDE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn RealtyLink (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn RealtyLink (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EXTRIM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EXTRIM
15 - 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Môi Trường Đại Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Môi Trường Đại Nam
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH DU HỌC DU LỊCH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Á ÂU làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DU HỌC DU LỊCH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Á ÂU
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH MR RIN GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MR RIN GROUP
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Quản lý I Can Read làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận I Can Read
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Everest Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Everest Education
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH CMMB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH CMMB VIỆT NAM
Trên 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP SỐ TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP SỐ TOÀN CẦU
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý Trung Tâm Ngoại Ngữ ELE English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trung Tâm Ngoại Ngữ ELE English
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH MENAS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MENAS
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Ngân Hàng TMCP Xuất Nhập Khẩu Việt Nam (Eximbank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Xuất Nhập Khẩu Việt Nam (Eximbank) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG THƯƠNG MẠI DATRACO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG THƯƠNG MẠI DATRACO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dịch vụ 4B làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dịch vụ 4B
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH ELE FUTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ELE FUTURE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công Ty Cổ Phần Anova Feed làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Anova Feed
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH AN HẢI VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH AN HẢI VN
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH LA MILAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LA MILAN
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ULTD THỊNH PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ULTD THỊNH PHÁT
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ Kinh doanh Nhất Tín làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ Kinh doanh Nhất Tín
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP VẬN QUỐC TẾ RỒNG XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP VẬN QUỐC TẾ RỒNG XANH
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm