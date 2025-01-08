Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 25 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12A, tòa nhà AP, 518B Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 21, Quận Bình Thạnh, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương Từ 25 Triệu

Oversee the entire localization process for webtoon content, including production, quality control, and project management to ensure timely and high-quality delivery

Collaborate with the team to develop and execute strategies, supporting both short-term and long-term planning efforts to enhance operational efficiency

Assist in outbound sales initiatives targeting potential clients in Korea, helping to expand the client base and drive business growth

Strengthen management practices and driving growth within the localization team.

Nhận việc sau Tết

Với Mức Lương Từ 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in related major.

Fluency in Korean, including 4 skills: reading, listening, writing and speaking. TOPIK 5 above or equivalent.

Minimum 3 years of experience in IT project management or production management in manufacturing, or supply chain management in logistics/distribution

Proven experience at least 1 year in managing team or leadership role

Strong understanding of general production/manufacturing/distribution processes, quality control, production planning, and outsourcing concepts

Ability to manage work using data and derive actionable insights

Understand of sales proposals and the ability to communicate effectively

Proactive attitude with the ability to communicate and collaborate with various teams and individuals

Basic cultural literacy necessary for the company. Preferably interest in webtoons or K-Culture

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PPT)

Please submit your CV in Korean and English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income & Achievement

Full SHUI as Vietnamese Law

Competitive salary, salary review once a year

13th month salary and Annual Performance Bonus

MVP and Shining star awards at the end of year

Workplace Happiness

Annual health check

15-day annual leave, Christmas leave and 90-min menstrual leave for women

Company events, YEP and monthly gathering time

Gifts on special occasion and fully stocked snack corner

Sponsored training courses and book purchase quarterly

Be well-equipped with new working equipment

Global and professional working environment

Career Opportunities

Directly engage in the webtoon production process,

Work with authors and Lezhin's works.

Receive training on knowledge and skills in the webtoon industry from Lezhin's authors.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin