Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12A, tòa nhà AP, 518B Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 21, Quận Bình Thạnh, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương Từ 25 Triệu
Oversee the entire localization process for webtoon content, including production, quality control, and project management to ensure timely and high-quality delivery
Collaborate with the team to develop and execute strategies, supporting both short-term and long-term planning efforts to enhance operational efficiency
Assist in outbound sales initiatives targeting potential clients in Korea, helping to expand the client base and drive business growth
Strengthen management practices and driving growth within the localization team.
Nhận việc sau Tết
Với Mức Lương Từ 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fluency in Korean, including 4 skills: reading, listening, writing and speaking. TOPIK 5 above or equivalent.
Minimum 3 years of experience in IT project management or production management in manufacturing, or supply chain management in logistics/distribution
Proven experience at least 1 year in managing team or leadership role
Strong understanding of general production/manufacturing/distribution processes, quality control, production planning, and outsourcing concepts
Ability to manage work using data and derive actionable insights
Understand of sales proposals and the ability to communicate effectively
Proactive attitude with the ability to communicate and collaborate with various teams and individuals
Basic cultural literacy necessary for the company. Preferably interest in webtoons or K-Culture
Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PPT)
Please submit your CV in Korean and English
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Full SHUI as Vietnamese Law
Competitive salary, salary review once a year
13th month salary and Annual Performance Bonus
MVP and Shining star awards at the end of year
Workplace Happiness
Annual health check
15-day annual leave, Christmas leave and 90-min menstrual leave for women
Company events, YEP and monthly gathering time
Gifts on special occasion and fully stocked snack corner
Sponsored training courses and book purchase quarterly
Be well-equipped with new working equipment
Global and professional working environment
Career Opportunities
Directly engage in the webtoon production process,
Work with authors and Lezhin's works.
Receive training on knowledge and skills in the webtoon industry from Lezhin's authors.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
