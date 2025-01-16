Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 350 - 450 USD

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

GENERAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

• 1. Check and follow up all expenses payments such as rental fee of Electric, telephone fee, management fee… and other payments for suppliers nationwide (around 60 – 68 stores)

• 2. Coordinate with Accounting to check and make PR for all payments /monthly of Department stores

• 3. Make Order Requests and contact with suppliers requested by Retail team members for all stores

• 4. Request and control stationaries, equipment for store operations

• 5. Coordinate with All Retail Operation Team on deliver/ distributing equipment to stores

• 6. Make all documents relating with opening /Closing stores

• 7. Carry out other admin jobs assigned by line manager (supporting sales events/new store set up/ researches)