Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 350 - 450 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Triumph International (Vietnam)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 350 - 450 USD
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
GENERAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
• 1. Check and follow up all expenses payments such as rental fee of Electric, telephone fee, management fee… and other payments for suppliers nationwide (around 60 – 68 stores)
• 2. Coordinate with Accounting to check and make PR for all payments /monthly of Department stores
• 3. Make Order Requests and contact with suppliers requested by Retail team members for all stores
• 4. Request and control stationaries, equipment for store operations
• 5. Coordinate with All Retail Operation Team on deliver/ distributing equipment to stores
• 6. Make all documents relating with opening /Closing stores
• 7. Carry out other admin jobs assigned by line manager (supporting sales events/new store set up/ researches)
Với Mức Lương 350 - 450 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Having experiences as Admin works at least 2 years
* EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS
• University Degree
Tại Triumph International (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Triumph International (Vietnam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI