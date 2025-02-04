Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Imperial Tobacco làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Imperial Tobacco
- Hồ Chí Minh: 7th Floor, R7.03, Pearl Plaza building (Office), 561A Dien Bien Phu St., Ward 25, Binh Thanh Dist., HCMC, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu
Role Purpose:
To provide a confidential, professional and comprehensive service to Country Manager Vietnam, that includes critical business-orientated, secretarial and general administrative support.
Key Responsibilities
I. OFFICE ADMINISTRATION
• Greeting visitors and determining the nature of visitors’ business to contact relevant employees in the office
• Operating switchboard receiving and relaying incoming, outgoing and intra-system telephone calls; supply routine telephone information and answer routine and non-routine questions from callers
• Responsibilities for letters in and out of the office: , courier and letter to the relevant employee in timely manner
• Overseeing stationery distribution for the company.
• Timely coordination with IT when incidents of telephone, photocopier and other furniture’s.
• Support in maintain a current and accurate filing system
• Coordinate the repair and maintenance of office equipment.
• Follow up payment for car rental & office rent.
• Make payment request & statistic report for administration cost.
Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Imperial Tobacco Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Imperial Tobacco
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI