Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Imperial Tobacco làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

Role Purpose:

To provide a confidential, professional and comprehensive service to Country Manager Vietnam, that includes critical business-orientated, secretarial and general administrative support.

Key Responsibilities

I. OFFICE ADMINISTRATION

• Greeting visitors and determining the nature of visitors’ business to contact relevant employees in the office

• Operating switchboard receiving and relaying incoming, outgoing and intra-system telephone calls; supply routine telephone information and answer routine and non-routine questions from callers

• Responsibilities for letters in and out of the office: , courier and letter to the relevant employee in timely manner

• Overseeing stationery distribution for the company.

• Timely coordination with IT when incidents of telephone, photocopier and other furniture’s.

• Support in maintain a current and accurate filing system

• Coordinate the repair and maintenance of office equipment.

• Follow up payment for car rental & office rent.

• Make payment request & statistic report for administration cost.