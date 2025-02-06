Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Autonics Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Autonics Vina
- Hà Nội: P.403, Lầu 4, Tòa nhà Hàn Việt, 203 Minh Khai, P. Minh Khai, Q. Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*JOB PURPOSE
Technical support for sales and technical training for both customers and other colleagues based on company business plan.
*KEY ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Technical support for the sales team to proceed technical problems related to both hardware and software of devices and give feedback to customers in time
2. Technical training for colleagues and customers about new items or solutions when required
3. Research deeply about specification/function of existing products and new items or solutions, and create technical documents or manuals used for customers or training
4. Co-operating with sales teams to test samples or make training for customers in business trips
5. Report to line manager and director regarding action plan and result.
6. Support sales team about other duties when required from the line manager and director
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Open to freshman or at least 1~2 year experience of technical sales support or related fields (Automation products)
Tại Autonics Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Autonics Vina
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
