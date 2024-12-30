Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Roles and Responsibilities:

Provide administrative support to the CEO and the Production team, including scheduling meetings, managing email, and preparing presentations.

Search and develop new content ideas, and track the progress of existing projects.

Represent the company at industry events and conferences.

Other duties as assigned.

Handle other tasks required by the line manager

Benefits:

Working equipment.

Salary: Competitive

Meal and transportation allowance.

13th month salary, bonus based on ability.

Team building.

Annual health check-up.

Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance to State regulations.

Annual leave, public holidays and New Year leave according to State regulations.