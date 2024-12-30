Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION
- Hồ Chí Minh: 14 Đường Kỳ Đồng, phường 9, Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Roles and Responsibilities:
Provide administrative support to the CEO and the Production team, including scheduling meetings, managing email, and preparing presentations.
Search and develop new content ideas, and track the progress of existing projects.
Represent the company at industry events and conferences.
Other duties as assigned.
Handle other tasks required by the line manager
Benefits:
Working equipment.
Salary: Competitive
Meal and transportation allowance.
13th month salary, bonus based on ability.
Team building.
Annual health check-up.
Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance to State regulations.
Annual leave, public holidays and New Year leave according to State regulations.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
