Tuyển Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP DỆT MAY BỀN VỮNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP DỆT MAY BỀN VỮNG
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- A 007
- 008 Sarica, Đường D9, Khu Đô Thị Sala, P. An Lợi Đông,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Gathering customer’s demand information.
Gaining a clear understanding of customers’ businesses and requirements.
Acting as a contact between a company and customers.
Negotiating the terms of an agreement and closing sales.
Checking inventory.
Negotiating variations in price, delivery and specifications with Senior Sales Manager, Sales & Marketing Director.
Recording sales and order information to manage within Sales Office.
Reviewing own sales performance, aiming to meet or exceed targets.
Developing the sales strategy for the Company in line with company objectives.
Perform any other relevant duties as and when assigned by Senior Sales Manager, Sales & Marketing Director.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
University graduate.
At least 2 year experience in the same position.
Fluent in English.
Knowledge of driving is a plus.
Natural aptitude to establish good relationships and good communication skills.
Ready to possible short travels abroad.
Preference to candidate with background in textile and garment related field.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP DỆT MAY BỀN VỮNG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Full insurance according to the law.
12 days of annual leave, holidays and Tet according to the State's regulations.
Full salary and bonus according to the company's policy.
Dynamic and professional working environment, creating opportunities for employees to be creative and develop themselves.
Comfortable boss, happy and cute colleagues, no drama
