Tuyển Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP DỆT MAY BỀN VỮNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - A 007 - 008 Sarica, Đường D9, Khu Đô Thị Sala, P. An Lợi Đông,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Gathering customer’s demand information.

Gaining a clear understanding of customers’ businesses and requirements.

Acting as a contact between a company and customers.

Negotiating the terms of an agreement and closing sales.

Checking inventory.

Negotiating variations in price, delivery and specifications with Senior Sales Manager, Sales & Marketing Director.

Recording sales and order information to manage within Sales Office.

Reviewing own sales performance, aiming to meet or exceed targets.

Developing the sales strategy for the Company in line with company objectives.

Perform any other relevant duties as and when assigned by Senior Sales Manager, Sales & Marketing Director.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Male, 30 to 40 years old.

University graduate.

At least 2 year experience in the same position.

Fluent in English.

Knowledge of driving is a plus.

Natural aptitude to establish good relationships and good communication skills.

Ready to possible short travels abroad.

Preference to candidate with background in textile and garment related field.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP DỆT MAY BỀN VỮNG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Sign an official labor contract.

Full insurance according to the law.

12 days of annual leave, holidays and Tet according to the State's regulations.

Full salary and bonus according to the company's policy.

Dynamic and professional working environment, creating opportunities for employees to be creative and develop themselves.

Comfortable boss, happy and cute colleagues, no drama

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP DỆT MAY BỀN VỮNG

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin