Tuyển Product Marketing BAT Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The NPI Deployment Manager will be accountable for supporting the operational delivery within the New Product Introduction (NPI) function operated by GBS.

ACCOUNTABILITIES

Operational:

• Support operational delivery and project management of the end-to-end process within the NPI function.

• On-Time and in-Full (OTIF) delivery of assigned projects

• Work together with teams responsible for NPI, Quality, Brand Marketing, Engineering, Factory to meet objectives and ensure delivery of projects.

• End-to-end project management of NPI deployment

• Develop full project plan with input from functional experts. Monitor and manage project schedule as per the project plan

• Provide Product Development Team with visibility of project status. Effective and timely sign posts of decisions required to drive OTIF

• Enable informed decision making for Commercial Business Partner i.e. Brands

• Effective sign post of NPI related project costs to budget holders including tooling, trials/MQS and wms write-off