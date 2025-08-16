Tuyển Product Marketing BAT Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại BAT Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Phòng 18.02, tầng 18, Tòa nhà The Hallmark, Số 15, đường Trần Bạch Đằng, phường Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh.
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The NPI Deployment Manager will be accountable for supporting the operational delivery within the New Product Introduction (NPI) function operated by GBS.
ACCOUNTABILITIES
Operational:
• Support operational delivery and project management of the end-to-end process within the NPI function.
• On-Time and in-Full (OTIF) delivery of assigned projects
• Work together with teams responsible for NPI, Quality, Brand Marketing, Engineering, Factory to meet objectives and ensure delivery of projects.
• End-to-end project management of NPI deployment
• Develop full project plan with input from functional experts. Monitor and manage project schedule as per the project plan
• Provide Product Development Team with visibility of project status. Effective and timely sign posts of decisions required to drive OTIF
• Enable informed decision making for Commercial Business Partner i.e. Brands
• Effective sign post of NPI related project costs to budget holders including tooling, trials/MQS and wms write-off
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại BAT Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BAT Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
