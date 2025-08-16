Tuyển Product Marketing BAT Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing BAT Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

BAT Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/09/2025
BAT Vietnam

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại BAT Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Phòng 18.02, tầng 18, Tòa nhà The Hallmark, Số 15, đường Trần Bạch Đằng, phường Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh.

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The NPI Deployment Manager will be accountable for supporting the operational delivery within the New Product Introduction (NPI) function operated by GBS.
ACCOUNTABILITIES
Operational:
• Support operational delivery and project management of the end-to-end process within the NPI function.
• On-Time and in-Full (OTIF) delivery of assigned projects
• Work together with teams responsible for NPI, Quality, Brand Marketing, Engineering, Factory to meet objectives and ensure delivery of projects.
• End-to-end project management of NPI deployment
• Develop full project plan with input from functional experts. Monitor and manage project schedule as per the project plan
• Provide Product Development Team with visibility of project status. Effective and timely sign posts of decisions required to drive OTIF
• Enable informed decision making for Commercial Business Partner i.e. Brands
• Effective sign post of NPI related project costs to budget holders including tooling, trials/MQS and wms write-off

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại BAT Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BAT Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

BAT Vietnam

BAT Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 1.000-4.999 nhân viên

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

