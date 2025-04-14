Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Kỹ Thuật Wacom Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Kỹ Thuật Wacom Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Kỹ Thuật Wacom Việt Nam

Sales Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Kỹ Thuật Wacom Việt Nam

Mức lương
1 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Hải Phòng, Hai Phong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD

Job Purpose:
Take the responsibilities on the design and construction of the production lines specially on the equipment and tools, to ensure the new product and the mass production with the high-quality.
Key Responsibilities:
 Be responsible for the installation and maintenance of the automatic machine for the production at OEM/ ODM/ EMS partners.
 Inspect the design and construction of the production lines.
 Develop, prepare, and verify the production equipment and tools, such as jigs and fixtures.
 Coordinate with internal and external teams by providing necessary technical support during the development and trial stage.
 Predict and manage the design risk of the important components including mechanism and materials.
 Analyze the quality anomaly and work on the solutions.
 Complete other tasks assigned from the line manager.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:

Tại Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Kỹ Thuật Wacom Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Kỹ Thuật Wacom Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Kỹ Thuật Wacom Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Kỹ Thuật Wacom Việt Nam

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 402, tầng 4, tòa nhà Việt Long, 30 Lý Thái Tổ, P Ninh Xá, TP Bắc Ninh, Bắc Ninh

