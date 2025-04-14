Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Khoa Học Kỹ Thuật Wacom Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Job Purpose:

Take the responsibilities on the design and construction of the production lines specially on the equipment and tools, to ensure the new product and the mass production with the high-quality.

Key Responsibilities:

 Be responsible for the installation and maintenance of the automatic machine for the production at OEM/ ODM/ EMS partners.

 Inspect the design and construction of the production lines.

 Develop, prepare, and verify the production equipment and tools, such as jigs and fixtures.

 Coordinate with internal and external teams by providing necessary technical support during the development and trial stage.

 Predict and manage the design risk of the important components including mechanism and materials.

 Analyze the quality anomaly and work on the solutions.

 Complete other tasks assigned from the line manager.