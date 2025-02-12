Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Be a creative and ambitious manager who leads a team of engineering professional to deliver a world-class quality and well-designed products for the company and customers

Key Responsibilities

- Manages a product development team and assign tasks to engineers

- Lead the team and provide right directions on those product development activities

- Drive the teams and engineers to develop product from concept to shipment

- Train up engineers, develop team capability, cultivate team spirit and foster potential talents

- Strive to optimize design-to-value, product appearance, structure, processes, performance, play experience, quality, safety, reliability, cost and schedule

- Partner with vendors to improve production efficiency and sustainability in terms of design for manufacturing enhancement, automation and new technologies

- Manage project risks, drive problem solving and mitigate impacts

- Liaise with multi-disciplinary team members, global colleagues, inland and overseas vendors

- Onsite review pilots running and production lines for inland or overseas manufacturing vendors/suppliers

- Assist in identifying project workflow improvement and drive efficiencies

- Track team KPIs, company strategies and vendors performance