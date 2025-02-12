Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
- Hải Phòng: Tầng 4, SHP Plaza, số 12 Lạch Tray, Ngô Quyền, Hải Phòng
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Be a creative and ambitious manager who leads a team of engineering professional to deliver a world-class quality and well-designed products for the company and customers
Key Responsibilities
- Manages a product development team and assign tasks to engineers
- Lead the team and provide right directions on those product development activities
- Drive the teams and engineers to develop product from concept to shipment
- Train up engineers, develop team capability, cultivate team spirit and foster potential talents
- Strive to optimize design-to-value, product appearance, structure, processes, performance, play experience, quality, safety, reliability, cost and schedule
- Partner with vendors to improve production efficiency and sustainability in terms of design for manufacturing enhancement, automation and new technologies
- Manage project risks, drive problem solving and mitigate impacts
- Liaise with multi-disciplinary team members, global colleagues, inland and overseas vendors
- Onsite review pilots running and production lines for inland or overseas manufacturing vendors/suppliers
- Assist in identifying project workflow improvement and drive efficiencies
- Track team KPIs, company strategies and vendors performance
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI