Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam

Sales Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Tầng 4, SHP Plaza, số 12 Lạch Tray, Ngô Quyền, Hải Phòng

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Be a creative and ambitious manager who leads a team of engineering professional to deliver a world-class quality and well-designed products for the company and customers
Key Responsibilities
- Manages a product development team and assign tasks to engineers
- Lead the team and provide right directions on those product development activities
- Drive the teams and engineers to develop product from concept to shipment
- Train up engineers, develop team capability, cultivate team spirit and foster potential talents
- Strive to optimize design-to-value, product appearance, structure, processes, performance, play experience, quality, safety, reliability, cost and schedule
- Partner with vendors to improve production efficiency and sustainability in terms of design for manufacturing enhancement, automation and new technologies
- Manage project risks, drive problem solving and mitigate impacts
- Liaise with multi-disciplinary team members, global colleagues, inland and overseas vendors
- Onsite review pilots running and production lines for inland or overseas manufacturing vendors/suppliers
- Assist in identifying project workflow improvement and drive efficiencies
- Track team KPIs, company strategies and vendors performance

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, Trung tâm thương mại SHP Plaza, số 12 Lạch Tray, P. Lạch Tray, Q. Ngô Quyền, TP. Hải PHòng, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

