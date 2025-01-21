Tuyển Sales Engineer Namyang GLOBAL Co; LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MÔ TẢ CÔNG VIỆC/ JOB DESCRIPTION

• To ensure all documentation are prepared and correspond to invoices, or other records

• To compile all documents and records details on imported/exported cargo before it is allowed to be moved from port of entry/exit.

• To follow-up with shipping schedule and to place bookings on time for orders delivery and to get forwarders/buyers' confirmations on delivery for logistics arrangements.

• Work closely with related department to make sure shipment can arrange as schedule.

• To obtain details from shipping companies/forwarders about where and when goods will be delivered and to arrange logistics works for finished goods shipments to nominated ports; and/or to do concern and necessary formalities to hand over finished garments.

• To ensure clearance procedures are carried out, dispatch goods and to arrange delivery promptly