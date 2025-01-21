Tuyển Sales Engineer Namyang GLOBAL Co; LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Namyang GLOBAL Co; LTD
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
MÔ TẢ CÔNG VIỆC/ JOB DESCRIPTION
• To ensure all documentation are prepared and correspond to invoices, or other records
• To compile all documents and records details on imported/exported cargo before it is allowed to be moved from port of entry/exit.
• To follow-up with shipping schedule and to place bookings on time for orders delivery and to get forwarders/buyers' confirmations on delivery for logistics arrangements.
• Work closely with related department to make sure shipment can arrange as schedule.
• To obtain details from shipping companies/forwarders about where and when goods will be delivered and to arrange logistics works for finished goods shipments to nominated ports; and/or to do concern and necessary formalities to hand over finished garments.
• To ensure clearance procedures are carried out, dispatch goods and to arrange delivery promptly
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Good MS Office and Internet skills
• Ability to use English fluently in all skills
• Good with figures, responsible, careful, detail-oriented, dynamic and hard-working
Tại Namyang GLOBAL Co; LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Namyang GLOBAL Co; LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI