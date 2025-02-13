Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THUẬN HẢI ENERGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THUẬN HẢI ENERGY
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Thuận Hải, Lô Vb20a2, Đường số 24, KCX Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, TPHCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD
- Approaching customers to offer using steam/thermal power options
- Participating in exhibition or conference activities to expand the network.
- Executing bidding documents, capital financing plans, participating in negotiations, quotations of investment and operation, drafting contracts, and related documents.
- Actively establishing relationships & maintaining care for partners and customers.
- Coordinating and urging relevant departments to develop new projects and business processes
- Directly participating in resolving customer complaints and problems
- Coordinating departments to visit the factory
- Coordinating with relevant departments to promote the company's image for business purposes
Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Negotiation and closing skill
- Ability to work independently and remotely
- Proven track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets
- Bachelor's in Business Administration, International Business, or related field
