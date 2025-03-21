Tuyển Sales Manager Agrimatco Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Agrimatco Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/04/2025
Agrimatco Vietnam Co., Ltd

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Agrimatco Vietnam Co., Ltd

Mức lương
1 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Phú Mỹ Hưng, Quận 7, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD

We are seeking an experienced and results-driven Seed Sales Manager to oversee all aspects of seed sales, market development, and customer relationship management. This role ensures the successful commercialization of high-quality seeds, builds strong client relationships, and drives business growth. The ideal candidate will have strong leadership skills, technical expertise in seed sales, and a strategic mindset for market expansion.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve business objectives and revenue targets.
• Ensure compliance with Vietnamese agricultural regulations and industry standards.
• Oversee customer relationships, ensuring satisfaction and long-term partnerships.
• Manage inventory levels and coordinate with production and supply chain teams to meet market demand.
• Lead, train, and supervise the sales team to optimize performance and efficiency.
• Collaborate with R&D and marketing teams to enhance product positioning and market reach.
• Monitor sales performance, market trends, and competitor activities to identify growth opportunities.
• Identify and resolve challenges related to sales operations and distribution.
• Establish and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including distributors and farmers.
• Prepare reports on sales performance, market insights, and financial results for management.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Agrimatco Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Agrimatco Vietnam Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Agrimatco Vietnam Co., Ltd

Agrimatco Vietnam Co., Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 4 B12, Toà nhà Phú Mã Dương, 79/5 Đường Hoàng Văn Thái, Khu TTTM Tài Chính Quốc Tế Phú Mỹ Hưng, P.Tân Phú, Q.7, TP.HCM, Việt Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

