Tuyển Sales Manager Agrimatco Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

We are seeking an experienced and results-driven Seed Sales Manager to oversee all aspects of seed sales, market development, and customer relationship management. This role ensures the successful commercialization of high-quality seeds, builds strong client relationships, and drives business growth. The ideal candidate will have strong leadership skills, technical expertise in seed sales, and a strategic mindset for market expansion.

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve business objectives and revenue targets.

• Ensure compliance with Vietnamese agricultural regulations and industry standards.

• Oversee customer relationships, ensuring satisfaction and long-term partnerships.

• Manage inventory levels and coordinate with production and supply chain teams to meet market demand.

• Lead, train, and supervise the sales team to optimize performance and efficiency.

• Collaborate with R&D and marketing teams to enhance product positioning and market reach.

• Monitor sales performance, market trends, and competitor activities to identify growth opportunities.

• Identify and resolve challenges related to sales operations and distribution.

• Establish and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including distributors and farmers.

• Prepare reports on sales performance, market insights, and financial results for management.