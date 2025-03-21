Tuyển Sales Manager Agrimatco Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Agrimatco Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Phú Mỹ Hưng, Quận 7, TP. Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD
We are seeking an experienced and results-driven Seed Sales Manager to oversee all aspects of seed sales, market development, and customer relationship management. This role ensures the successful commercialization of high-quality seeds, builds strong client relationships, and drives business growth. The ideal candidate will have strong leadership skills, technical expertise in seed sales, and a strategic mindset for market expansion.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve business objectives and revenue targets.
• Ensure compliance with Vietnamese agricultural regulations and industry standards.
• Oversee customer relationships, ensuring satisfaction and long-term partnerships.
• Manage inventory levels and coordinate with production and supply chain teams to meet market demand.
• Lead, train, and supervise the sales team to optimize performance and efficiency.
• Collaborate with R&D and marketing teams to enhance product positioning and market reach.
• Monitor sales performance, market trends, and competitor activities to identify growth opportunities.
• Identify and resolve challenges related to sales operations and distribution.
• Establish and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including distributors and farmers.
• Prepare reports on sales performance, market insights, and financial results for management.
Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Agrimatco Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Agrimatco Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
