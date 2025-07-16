Tuyển Sales Manager TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Manager TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/08/2025
TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Education:
Bachelor or higher Degree preferably in Economics, Business Administration, Marketing, Insurance
2. Technical/ Professional/ Specific Competency:
Requirements Strong leadership and motivation skills
Sale management skill – Relationship building
Sales management & marketing principles
3. Relevant Working Experience:
At least 5 years working experience in sale / marketing management and at least 2 years in insurance industry
At least 3 years management experience
4. Required Languages
Excellent English/ VNs written and speaking skills
5. Information technology/ Technical tools IT application:
MS Office/email

Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Bonus: 13th salary
Healthcare for Staff
Annual Leave: 18 days
Annual health check-up
Team spirit development activities/ events
Financial support program

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6A và 8, Tòa nhà Sài Gòn Giải Phóng, 436-438 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 5, Quận 3, Tp Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

