Tuyển Sales Manager TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Education:
Bachelor or higher Degree preferably in Economics, Business Administration, Marketing, Insurance
2. Technical/ Professional/ Specific Competency:
Requirements Strong leadership and motivation skills
Sale management skill – Relationship building
Sales management & marketing principles
3. Relevant Working Experience:
At least 5 years working experience in sale / marketing management and at least 2 years in insurance industry
At least 3 years management experience
4. Required Languages
Excellent English/ VNs written and speaking skills
5. Information technology/ Technical tools IT application:
MS Office/email
Bachelor or higher Degree preferably in Economics, Business Administration, Marketing, Insurance
2. Technical/ Professional/ Specific Competency:
Requirements Strong leadership and motivation skills
Sale management skill – Relationship building
Sales management & marketing principles
3. Relevant Working Experience:
At least 5 years working experience in sale / marketing management and at least 2 years in insurance industry
At least 3 years management experience
4. Required Languages
Excellent English/ VNs written and speaking skills
5. Information technology/ Technical tools IT application:
MS Office/email
Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bonus: 13th salary
Healthcare for Staff
Annual Leave: 18 days
Annual health check-up
Team spirit development activities/ events
Financial support program
Healthcare for Staff
Annual Leave: 18 days
Annual health check-up
Team spirit development activities/ events
Financial support program
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI