Tuyển Sales Manager TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Education:

Bachelor or higher Degree preferably in Economics, Business Administration, Marketing, Insurance

2. Technical/ Professional/ Specific Competency:

Requirements Strong leadership and motivation skills

Sale management skill – Relationship building

Sales management & marketing principles

3. Relevant Working Experience:

At least 5 years working experience in sale / marketing management and at least 2 years in insurance industry

At least 3 years management experience

4. Required Languages

Excellent English/ VNs written and speaking skills

5. Information technology/ Technical tools IT application:

MS Office/email

Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Bonus: 13th salary

Healthcare for Staff

Annual Leave: 18 days

Annual health check-up

Team spirit development activities/ events

Financial support program

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TNHH Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Mirae Asset Prévoir Pro Company

