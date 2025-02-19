Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH SOKSARAM FORWARDING VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 350 - 400 USD

● Implement daily transport operations and ensure timely updates in the B2B system.

● Monitor KPIs (e.g., On-time Delivery rate, transport costs) and propose actions to keep them on track.

● Update SOPs and reconcile transport costs with 3PLs and the OM accounts team.

● Submit transport cost payments monthly and ensure timely completion.

● Train 3PLs on delivery guidelines and improve retailer experiences.

● Plan and visit 3PL and DC sites regularly to ensure smooth operation of new processes.

● Support new suppliers in using the e-commerce portal to manage order statuses.