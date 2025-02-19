Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH SOKSARAM FORWARDING VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 350 - 400 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH SOKSARAM FORWARDING VN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SOKSARAM FORWARDING VN

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOKSARAM FORWARDING VN

Mức lương
350 - 400 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Đường Đống Đa, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 350 - 400 USD

● Implement daily transport operations and ensure timely updates in the B2B system.
● Monitor KPIs (e.g., On-time Delivery rate, transport costs) and propose actions to keep them on track.
● Update SOPs and reconcile transport costs with 3PLs and the OM accounts team.
● Submit transport cost payments monthly and ensure timely completion.
● Train 3PLs on delivery guidelines and improve retailer experiences.
● Plan and visit 3PL and DC sites regularly to ensure smooth operation of new processes.
● Support new suppliers in using the e-commerce portal to manage order statuses.

Với Mức Lương 350 - 400 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● 1.5+ years of experience in transport operations and operational systems like SAP, MS Dynamic, or TMS/WMS.
● Willing to work 24/7, including overtime and weekends.
● Strong communication, customer focus, and operational skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOKSARAM FORWARDING VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOKSARAM FORWARDING VN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SOKSARAM FORWARDING VN

CÔNG TY TNHH SOKSARAM FORWARDING VN

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6, Tòa nhà Kicotrans, số 05 Đống Đa, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

