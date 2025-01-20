Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Khí Công Nghiệp Messer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 500 - 650 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH Khí Công Nghiệp Messer Việt Nam
- Hải Phòng: Tòa nhà MB, Lê Hồng Phong, Hải Phòng
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 500 - 650 USD
1. Talent Acquisition
- Collaborate to prepare HR needs and cost planning per year
- Implement the hiring and selection to ensure the hiring process
- Prepare and implement plan & activities for promoting employer branding
- Implement onboarding package
- Prepare equivalent reports
2. Talent Development:
- Collaborate to build up people development plans
- Build and implement performance management system
- Build and implement training & development programs. Monitor, evaluate and quality control.
- Implement training communication
Với Mức Lương 500 - 650 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Organizational Development, or related field.
• Good at English is preferred
Tại Công Ty TNHH Khí Công Nghiệp Messer Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Khí Công Nghiệp Messer Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
GG Dịch: Dùng Google Translate dịch CV để Tìm Việc Global
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI