Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Khí Công Nghiệp Messer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 500 - 650 USD

Mức lương 500 - 650 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: Tòa nhà MB, Lê Hồng Phong, Hải Phòng

1. Talent Acquisition

- Collaborate to prepare HR needs and cost planning per year

- Implement the hiring and selection to ensure the hiring process

- Prepare and implement plan & activities for promoting employer branding

- Implement onboarding package

- Prepare equivalent reports

2. Talent Development:

- Collaborate to build up people development plans

- Build and implement performance management system

- Build and implement training & development programs. Monitor, evaluate and quality control.

- Implement training communication

• Minimum of 2 years of experience in talent development. performance management or HR training.

• Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Organizational Development, or related field.

• Good at English is preferred

