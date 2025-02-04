Tuyển Social Media Công Ty Hanaro TNS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty Hanaro TNS Việt Nam
- Hải Phòng: Lô đất CN4.1L, KCN Đình Vũ, Khu kinh tế Đình Vũ
- Cát Hải, Phường Đông Hải 2, Quận Hải An, Hải Phòng
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job desciption:
1. Inbound & Outbound ( GR & GI )
• Working with customer to got inbound/outbound planning every day & customer service.
• Prepare document for each GR/GI.
• Request to supplier following lead time delivery /pick-up time to prevent any delay
• Coordinate with WH members to make sure that GR/GI quantity & type are correct
• In-out -stock daily management
• Process GR/GI document on the system and excel file.
• Document control to easy verify abnormal case
• Warehouse operation: receiving, shipping, tally,…
2.Other job:
• Other job as assigned from leaders …
*Job requirement :
• University graduate
• MS office
• 2~3 years’ experience in warehouse
• Male
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Hanaro TNS Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Hanaro TNS Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
