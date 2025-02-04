Tuyển Social Media Công Ty Hanaro TNS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job desciption:

1. Inbound & Outbound ( GR & GI )

• Working with customer to got inbound/outbound planning every day & customer service.

• Prepare document for each GR/GI.

• Request to supplier following lead time delivery /pick-up time to prevent any delay

• Coordinate with WH members to make sure that GR/GI quantity & type are correct

• In-out -stock daily management

• Process GR/GI document on the system and excel file.

• Document control to easy verify abnormal case

• Warehouse operation: receiving, shipping, tally,…

2.Other job:

• Other job as assigned from leaders …

*Job requirement :

• University graduate

• MS office

• 2~3 years’ experience in warehouse

• Male