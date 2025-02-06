Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Supervise and manage the performance of security guards, including scheduling, training, and performance reviews.

- Conduct regular security patrols and inspections to ensure compliance with security protocols and identify potential risks

- Investigate security incidents and prepare detailed reports, including recommendations for corrective actions.

- Monitor & respond to security alarms & other emergency situations.

- Control access to the facility by monitoring entry and exit points, issuing and managing access badges.

- Maintain and revise security process, policy to ensure global standard

- Perform other duties as assigned by leader

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from university with related majors

- Have working experience in a similar position in manufacturing company is an advantage

- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Tại Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin