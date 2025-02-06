Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng
- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Supervise and manage the performance of security guards, including scheduling, training, and performance reviews.
- Conduct regular security patrols and inspections to ensure compliance with security protocols and identify potential risks
- Investigate security incidents and prepare detailed reports, including recommendations for corrective actions.
- Monitor & respond to security alarms & other emergency situations.
- Control access to the facility by monitoring entry and exit points, issuing and managing access badges.
- Maintain and revise security process, policy to ensure global standard
- Perform other duties as assigned by leader
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Have working experience in a similar position in manufacturing company is an advantage
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Tại Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH LG Innotek Viêt Nam Hải Phòng
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
