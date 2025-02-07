Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Dầu Nhờn Idemitsu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH Dầu Nhờn Idemitsu Việt Nam
- Hải Phòng: Land plot CN5.2E, Dinh Vu IZ, Dong Hai 2 ward, Hai An Dist, Hai Phong, Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Compliance
- Update law:
Regularly updated tracking the change of law for timely detection of new regulations affecting or relating to the business operations of the Company, ensure the consultation in accordance with the new rules best of law.
Assist supervisors in drafting and proposing internal rules, legal procedures, conducting as well as training compliance procedures and issues.
Maintain and organize internal rules, legal documents, and departments’ records.
- Legal consult and support:
Provide timely accurate legal advice and implement legal procedures related to operation of company such as investment activities, production and sales activities etc.,
Coordinate with other departments to implement, control issues related to the law.
Support to resolve disputes arising in business.
Coordinate with Lawyer to get consult about law risk or take legal action to protect company operations.
Conduct compliance in Company.
2. Contract
- Assist in drafting and reviewing contracts, agreements and advise to PIC about law risks in the content of contract.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Dầu Nhờn Idemitsu Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dầu Nhờn Idemitsu Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
GG Dịch: Dùng Google Translate dịch CV để Tìm Việc Global
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI