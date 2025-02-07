Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Dầu Nhờn Idemitsu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Compliance

- Update law:

Regularly updated tracking the change of law for timely detection of new regulations affecting or relating to the business operations of the Company, ensure the consultation in accordance with the new rules best of law.

Assist supervisors in drafting and proposing internal rules, legal procedures, conducting as well as training compliance procedures and issues.

Maintain and organize internal rules, legal documents, and departments’ records.

- Legal consult and support:

Provide timely accurate legal advice and implement legal procedures related to operation of company such as investment activities, production and sales activities etc.,

Coordinate with other departments to implement, control issues related to the law.

Support to resolve disputes arising in business.

Coordinate with Lawyer to get consult about law risk or take legal action to protect company operations.

Conduct compliance in Company.

2. Contract

- Assist in drafting and reviewing contracts, agreements and advise to PIC about law risks in the content of contract.