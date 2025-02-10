Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* Receptionist:

- Reception work (Telephone, Photocopy & fax control…);

- Document records and forms control;

- PA system control;

- Courier control;

- Visitors control;

- Stationeries, newspapers control;

- Transportation arrangement and fuel control (Car, bus, truck, electric car…);

- Others Administration Works.

* Media Staff:

- Manage the company website, update news; manage the company’s social media pages;

- Write and translate bilingual (Vietnamese – English) articles for the company’s website and radio;

- Promptly collect articles and information from departments;

- Conduct public relations work with the press and media to promote and advertise the company;

- Archive information about the company’s advertising and communication activities;

- Regularly report on work progress directly to the Office Leader and/or report to the department leader.