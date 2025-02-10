Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH May Tinh Lợi
- Hải Dương: KCN Lai Vu, Kim Thành, Hải Dương, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
* Receptionist:
- Reception work (Telephone, Photocopy & fax control…);
- Document records and forms control;
- PA system control;
- Courier control;
- Visitors control;
- Stationeries, newspapers control;
- Transportation arrangement and fuel control (Car, bus, truck, electric car…);
- Others Administration Works.
* Media Staff:
- Manage the company website, update news; manage the company’s social media pages;
- Write and translate bilingual (Vietnamese – English) articles for the company’s website and radio;
- Promptly collect articles and information from departments;
- Conduct public relations work with the press and media to promote and advertise the company;
- Archive information about the company’s advertising and communication activities;
- Regularly report on work progress directly to the Office Leader and/or report to the department leader.
