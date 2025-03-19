Tuyển Software Engineer Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Apx Global Management Limited
- Quảng Ngãi: Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Thành phố Quảng Ngãi
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities:
1. Study sampling and production statistics and work methods, review production costs and process efficiency to make recommendations for continuous improvements.
2. Develop and design work aids, flows and methodologies, as well as collaborate with other departments to define workmanship standards.
3. Evaluate and Implement effective IE tools, equipment and systems, and lead projects on machines modification / factory automation / production layout to reduce production costs/SAM.
4. Lead and participate projects for operations re-engineering.
5. Provide training to local IE teams on improving production operational efficiency and cost effectiveness.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Bachelor degree in Manufacturing/Industrial Engineering or related discipline.
2. 5 years above experience in IE management, preferably of garment manufacturing industry.
3. Proficiency in executing IE applications in factories.
Tại Apx Global Management Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Apx Global Management Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
