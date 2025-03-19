Tuyển Software Engineer Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Apx Global Management Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/04/2025
Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Apx Global Management Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Ngãi: Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Thành phố Quảng Ngãi

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:
1. Study sampling and production statistics and work methods, review production costs and process efficiency to make recommendations for continuous improvements.
2. Develop and design work aids, flows and methodologies, as well as collaborate with other departments to define workmanship standards.
3. Evaluate and Implement effective IE tools, equipment and systems, and lead projects on machines modification / factory automation / production layout to reduce production costs/SAM.
4. Lead and participate projects for operations re-engineering.
5. Provide training to local IE teams on improving production operational efficiency and cost effectiveness.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
1. Bachelor degree in Manufacturing/Industrial Engineering or related discipline.
2. 5 years above experience in IE management, preferably of garment manufacturing industry.
3. Proficiency in executing IE applications in factories.

Tại Apx Global Management Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Apx Global Management Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Danang

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

