Tuyển Software Engineer Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

1. Study sampling and production statistics and work methods, review production costs and process efficiency to make recommendations for continuous improvements.

2. Develop and design work aids, flows and methodologies, as well as collaborate with other departments to define workmanship standards.

3. Evaluate and Implement effective IE tools, equipment and systems, and lead projects on machines modification / factory automation / production layout to reduce production costs/SAM.

4. Lead and participate projects for operations re-engineering.

5. Provide training to local IE teams on improving production operational efficiency and cost effectiveness.