Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Winzen Knitwear (Vietnam) làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Winzen Knitwear (Vietnam)
- Quảng Trị: No. 79, Le Duan Street, Ward 1, Quang Tri Town, Quang Tri Province, Vietnam, Thị xã Quảng Trị
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities
• Oversee and improve production processes
• Ensure production is efficient and cost effective
• Work with sample team & IE to develop new samples with the best way
• Making sure the method & material that using for samples could be applied for bulk production
• Ensure products are produced on time and of required quality
• Monitoring the production process and adjust schedule with PPC as required
• Calculate the human and material resources needed
• Train and develop manpower to improve efficiency
• Approve for machine layout from IE for each style
• Responsible for maintenance of equipment
• Review worker performance
• Plan and organise manpower and system requirements for processes to ensure products comply with buyer’s standards and specifications
• Utilise the workforce effectively
• Being responsible for the selection and maintenance of equipment
• Monitor the material utilisation to achieve optimum usage of material
• Liaise with different departments to deploy the production effectively
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Winzen Knitwear (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Winzen Knitwear (Vietnam)
