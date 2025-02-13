Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Winzen Knitwear (Vietnam) làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Winzen Knitwear (Vietnam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Winzen Knitwear (Vietnam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Trị: No. 79, Le Duan Street, Ward 1, Quang Tri Town, Quang Tri Province, Vietnam, Thị xã Quảng Trị

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities
• Oversee and improve production processes
• Ensure production is efficient and cost effective
• Work with sample team & IE to develop new samples with the best way
• Making sure the method & material that using for samples could be applied for bulk production
• Ensure products are produced on time and of required quality
• Monitoring the production process and adjust schedule with PPC as required
• Calculate the human and material resources needed
• Train and develop manpower to improve efficiency
• Approve for machine layout from IE for each style
• Responsible for maintenance of equipment
• Review worker performance
• Plan and organise manpower and system requirements for processes to ensure products comply with buyer’s standards and specifications
• Utilise the workforce effectively
• Being responsible for the selection and maintenance of equipment
• Monitor the material utilisation to achieve optimum usage of material
• Liaise with different departments to deploy the production effectively

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Winzen Knitwear (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Winzen Knitwear (Vietnam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No. 79, Le Duan Street, Ward 1, Quang Tri Town, Quang Tri Province, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

