Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Winzen Knitwear (Vietnam) làm việc tại Quảng Trị thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities

• Oversee and improve production processes

• Ensure production is efficient and cost effective

• Work with sample team & IE to develop new samples with the best way

• Making sure the method & material that using for samples could be applied for bulk production

• Ensure products are produced on time and of required quality

• Monitoring the production process and adjust schedule with PPC as required

• Calculate the human and material resources needed

• Train and develop manpower to improve efficiency

• Approve for machine layout from IE for each style

• Responsible for maintenance of equipment

• Review worker performance

• Plan and organise manpower and system requirements for processes to ensure products comply with buyer’s standards and specifications

• Utilise the workforce effectively

• Being responsible for the selection and maintenance of equipment

• Monitor the material utilisation to achieve optimum usage of material

• Liaise with different departments to deploy the production effectively