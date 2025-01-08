Tuyển Software Engineer Celltron làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Job Summary:

We are looking for a talented Mid-Level Software Developer with strong experience in Python and hands-on knowledge of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. Also act as a project small-mid size team lead for given software project.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Software Development:

• Design, develop, and maintain software applications using Python.

• Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code that adheres to industry standards.

• Implement APIs and integrations with third-party services.

2. AI/ML Integration:

• Build and optimize machine learning models using frameworks like TensorFlow, PyTorch, or scikit-learn.

• Integrate AI/ML models into software solutions to enhance functionality.