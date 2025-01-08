Tuyển Software Engineer Celltron làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Celltron
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Celltron

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Celltron

Mức lương
Từ 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 66 Đường Xuân Diệu, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD

Job Summary:
We are looking for a talented Mid-Level Software Developer with strong experience in Python and hands-on knowledge of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. Also act as a project small-mid size team lead for given software project.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Software Development:
• Design, develop, and maintain software applications using Python.
• Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code that adheres to industry standards.
• Implement APIs and integrations with third-party services.
2. AI/ML Integration:
• Build and optimize machine learning models using frameworks like TensorFlow, PyTorch, or scikit-learn.
• Integrate AI/ML models into software solutions to enhance functionality.

Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:
• Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a relevant field.
• 2-3 years of professional experience in software development with a focus on Python.

Tại Celltron Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Celltron

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: HR Department

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

