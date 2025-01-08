Tuyển Software Engineer Celltron làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Celltron
- Hà Nội: 66 Đường Xuân Diệu, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD
Job Summary:
We are looking for a talented Mid-Level Software Developer with strong experience in Python and hands-on knowledge of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. Also act as a project small-mid size team lead for given software project.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Software Development:
• Design, develop, and maintain software applications using Python.
• Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code that adheres to industry standards.
• Implement APIs and integrations with third-party services.
2. AI/ML Integration:
• Build and optimize machine learning models using frameworks like TensorFlow, PyTorch, or scikit-learn.
• Integrate AI/ML models into software solutions to enhance functionality.
Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a relevant field.
• 2-3 years of professional experience in software development with a focus on Python.
Tại Celltron Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Celltron
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
