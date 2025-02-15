Tuyển Software Engineer Ezom App làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We seek a talented and motivated Senior Software Engineer to join our dynamic team at EzOM. As a trusted provider of inventory management and order fulfilment solutions to Australia's leading e-commerce businesses, we offer an exciting opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies.

Join our team of world-class engineers and machine-learning research experts who have contributed to projects with millions and billions of users, including widely recognised platforms like Google Chrome and have made ground-breaking research and publications in leading conferences, including ICML, ICLR and AAAI.

Responsibilities:

- Developing and maintaining high-quality software applications using React, GraphQL, TypeScript, SQL, Node.js, and other relevant technologies.

- Leading the development of complex software modules

- Designing software architecture

- Providing technical guidance and mentorship to junior engineers

- Ensuring adherence to coding standards and best practices

- Advanced performance optimisation and debugging, focusing on critical systems and high-impact areas