Tuyển Software Engineer Ezom App làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Ezom App
- Hà Nội: 1 P. Thái Hà, Trung Liệt, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We seek a talented and motivated Senior Software Engineer to join our dynamic team at EzOM. As a trusted provider of inventory management and order fulfilment solutions to Australia's leading e-commerce businesses, we offer an exciting opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies.
Join our team of world-class engineers and machine-learning research experts who have contributed to projects with millions and billions of users, including widely recognised platforms like Google Chrome and have made ground-breaking research and publications in leading conferences, including ICML, ICLR and AAAI.
Responsibilities:
- Developing and maintaining high-quality software applications using React, GraphQL, TypeScript, SQL, Node.js, and other relevant technologies.
- Leading the development of complex software modules
- Designing software architecture
- Providing technical guidance and mentorship to junior engineers
- Ensuring adherence to coding standards and best practices
- Advanced performance optimisation and debugging, focusing on critical systems and high-impact areas
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Ezom App Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ezom App
