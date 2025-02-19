Tuyển Software Engineer VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN TJ INNOVATION CO.,LTD TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Mức lương Đến 1,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 4, tháp A, tòa nhà Sông Đà, Phạm Hùng, Mỹ Đình 1, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD

Designing, developing, and maintaining firmware for LTE/NR5G devices.

Coordinating firmware integration with other systems such as EMS and Web UI.

Debugging and troubleshooting issues to ensure optimal performance and stability

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: 2+ years in firmware development for embedded systems.

Programming Languages: Proficient in C/C++

Technical Skills:

Familiarity with Linux Environment, cross-compiler, Makefile/CMake

Experience in ARM core and microcontroller (I2C, SPI, GPIO,…) in TI, Xilinx,.. platform is a plus.

Knowledge of shared memory, SNMP, SFTP, TCP/TP Socket, TR069 is a plus.

Additional Skills:

Strong problem-solving and debugging skills.

Excellent teamwork and communication skills.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks effectively.

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN TJ INNOVATION CO.,LTD TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable, based on experience and qualifications.

Work on cutting-edge technology projects

Technical training in Korea

Business trip opportunities to Korea

English training courses

Social insurance & periodic health check-ups

Annual team-building activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN TJ INNOVATION CO.,LTD TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI

