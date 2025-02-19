Tuyển Software Engineer VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN TJ INNOVATION CO.,LTD TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN TJ INNOVATION CO.,LTD TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Mức lương
Đến 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 4, tháp A, tòa nhà Sông Đà, Phạm Hùng, Mỹ Đình 1, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD
Designing, developing, and maintaining firmware for LTE/NR5G devices.
Coordinating firmware integration with other systems such as EMS and Web UI.
Debugging and troubleshooting issues to ensure optimal performance and stability
Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: 2+ years in firmware development for embedded systems.
Programming Languages: Proficient in C/C++
Technical Skills:
Familiarity with Linux Environment, cross-compiler, Makefile/CMake
Experience in ARM core and microcontroller (I2C, SPI, GPIO,…) in TI, Xilinx,.. platform is a plus.
Knowledge of shared memory, SNMP, SFTP, TCP/TP Socket, TR069 is a plus.
Additional Skills:
Strong problem-solving and debugging skills.
Excellent teamwork and communication skills.
Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks effectively.
Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN TJ INNOVATION CO.,LTD TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Negotiable, based on experience and qualifications.
Salary:
Work on cutting-edge technology projects
Technical training in Korea
Business trip opportunities to Korea
English training courses
Social insurance & periodic health check-ups
Annual team-building activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN TJ INNOVATION CO.,LTD TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
