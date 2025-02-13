Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SALT INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SALT INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Ensure daily operations are completed as per Import/ export procedures
• Well co-ordinate with relevant team (Sale/ export, Import/ Logistics/ Invoicing) to make sure whole process is properly follow
• Handle documentation for import- export shipments from get booking until close a file, including main jobs below:
+ Check and update schedules of carriers, airlines, co-loaders as required to clients/sales; and send the booking upon request of sales/client, get booking with carrier/ co-loader
+ Make all documents (billing, filling AMS/ACI/AFR, sending pre-alert, do payment ….) to finish the import - export process
+ Open customs declarations (if any)
• Follow and report cargo schedule
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Well co-ordinate with relevant team (Sale/ Logistics/ Invoicing) to make sure whole process is properly follow
• Good at English
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SALT INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SALT INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM
