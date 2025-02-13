Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SALT INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Ensure daily operations are completed as per Import/ export procedures

• Well co-ordinate with relevant team (Sale/ export, Import/ Logistics/ Invoicing) to make sure whole process is properly follow

• Handle documentation for import- export shipments from get booking until close a file, including main jobs below:

+ Check and update schedules of carriers, airlines, co-loaders as required to clients/sales; and send the booking upon request of sales/client, get booking with carrier/ co-loader

+ Make all documents (billing, filling AMS/ACI/AFR, sending pre-alert, do payment ….) to finish the import - export process

+ Open customs declarations (if any)

• Follow and report cargo schedule