Tuyển Software Engineer Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* Work location: Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam

* Job type: full time permanent

* Employee type: local Vietnamese

POSITION SUMMARY

The Fire & Safety Supervisor is responsible for safety program plans and activities to ensure company employees are working in a safe and secure environment in accordance with best industry practices and Vietnam law. This position is responsible for development, establishment, implementation, and monitoring of the plant safety procedures, policies and manual, including emergency response procedures. Monitors first aid and Fire stations and the supplies, performs plant walk-downs to observe safety practices, provides material for safety meetings and conducts same and provides oversight to the safety of contractors. Consult with Operations and Maintenance personnel regarding safety matters such as record keeping, safety reporting, emergency teams and security procedures.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Duties and responsibilities for this position include but are not limited to the following:

• Development of plant safety procedures and policies, including the emergency response and hazardous waste material procedures.