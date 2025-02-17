Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,500 USD
SUMMARY:
• Design test solution for both RD debugging and production test release.
• Work on yield improvement and test time reduction, etc..
• Response to customer return case, support AE/QE to analyze failure with ATE test data.
• Support RD/QE for BI, ESD data analysis.
• Experience in multi-site test programming, tester platform conversion.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Hardware design with Altium software.
• DFT review with designers to optimize test method.
• Program coding generate, debugging & releasing.
• ATE evaluation report with yield, bin summary, distribution analysis & full temp test.
• Subcon sustaining for low yield & Test related issues.
• ATE support for FA case to analyze failure with ATE test data.
• Support RD/QE for BI, ESD data test & analysis.
• Test time reduction to lower test cost.
• Identify EA, participate in evaluating significant EA, and renew the corresponding info in time.
• Routine monitoring and checking for internal system operation.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI