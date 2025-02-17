Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD

SUMMARY:

• Design test solution for both RD debugging and production test release.

• Work on yield improvement and test time reduction, etc..

• Response to customer return case, support AE/QE to analyze failure with ATE test data.

• Support RD/QE for BI, ESD data analysis.

• Experience in multi-site test programming, tester platform conversion.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Hardware design with Altium software.

• DFT review with designers to optimize test method.

• Program coding generate, debugging & releasing.

• ATE evaluation report with yield, bin summary, distribution analysis & full temp test.

• Subcon sustaining for low yield & Test related issues.

• ATE support for FA case to analyze failure with ATE test data.

• Support RD/QE for BI, ESD data test & analysis.

• Test time reduction to lower test cost.

• Identify EA, participate in evaluating significant EA, and renew the corresponding info in time.

• Routine monitoring and checking for internal system operation.