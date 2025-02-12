Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Sembcorp Development Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: Horison Tower, 40 Cat Linh Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities:
Procurement Support:
Procurement Support
:
• Assist the overall procurement process to support projects, maintenance, and operational requirements, ensuring compliance with company policies and industry best practices.
• Conduct market research to identify suitable potential suppliers and negotiate competitive pricing and terms.
• Facilitate tendering process, including preparing tender documents, issuing requests for proposals (RFPs), evaluate and prepare award recommendation, and managing communication with vendors.
• Maintain a database of approved vendors and suppliers, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information.
Contract Management Support:
• Assist in the drafting, reviewing, and negotiation of contracts with vendors and suppliers.
• Maintain contract records and databases, ensuring all documentation is properly filed and easily accessible.
• Monitor and report on contract performance, escalating issues where necessary.
• Pre and post contract administrative duties.
PR & PO Management:
• Review and process Purchase Requisitions (PRs) from internal departments, ensuring that all necessary approvals are in place.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Sembcorp Development Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sembcorp Development Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI