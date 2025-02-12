Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

Procurement Support:

Procurement Support

:

• Assist the overall procurement process to support projects, maintenance, and operational requirements, ensuring compliance with company policies and industry best practices.

• Conduct market research to identify suitable potential suppliers and negotiate competitive pricing and terms.

• Facilitate tendering process, including preparing tender documents, issuing requests for proposals (RFPs), evaluate and prepare award recommendation, and managing communication with vendors.

• Maintain a database of approved vendors and suppliers, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information.

Contract Management Support:

• Assist in the drafting, reviewing, and negotiation of contracts with vendors and suppliers.

• Maintain contract records and databases, ensuring all documentation is properly filed and easily accessible.

• Monitor and report on contract performance, escalating issues where necessary.

• Pre and post contract administrative duties.

PR & PO Management:

• Review and process Purchase Requisitions (PRs) from internal departments, ensuring that all necessary approvals are in place.