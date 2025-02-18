Tuyển Software Engineer GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a reliable Testing Manager to ensure all external and internal requirements meet our standards before our product is officially released. You will be responsible for implementing and overseeing the quality assurance testing of products, especially in the Banking/ Securities/ Finance/ Fintech domains. This position will work in Hanoi and directly report to the CTO.

Roles and Responsibilities:

The Testing Manager will oversee the activity of the test department and staffs, developing, implementing, and maintaining a system of quality and reliability testing for the organization's products and development processes.

- Lead and manage the Testing department, evaluate performance, recommend training and development, resolve conflicts, and build a positive work environment.

- Ensuring the team's expertise meets customer requirements and that employees are coached and mentored toward their development goals.

- Estimate Testing effort, plan and allocate testing resources for projects

- Work with the HR department to build up the testing department.

- Take the highest responsibility for strategic planning, implementing, and overseeing the quality assurance testing on the bank or fintech products, as well as daily activities to ensure compliance with procedures and policies, regulatory requirements, and the delivery of good customer outcomes.