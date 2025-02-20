Tuyển Software Engineer Ken Logistics CO., LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà DETECH tower II, Số 107 Nguyễn Phong Sắc, P.Dịch Vọng Hậu, Q.Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1️⃣ Job Description

- Receive notice of shipment from customers.

- Receive, check and handle import/ export documents.

- Check cargo customs clearance status and make delivery plan report for customers

- Update status of shipment, inform to customers and related deparments.

- Collect costs of a shipment, input and make payment request.

- Other tasks under direction of leader/ manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2️⃣ Job Requirements

- Female from 24 - 25 years old

- Bachelor Degree in Economics or related field

- Microsoft Office

- Good command of English

- Good knowledge of IMP/EXP process

- 1-2 years of experience in same position

3️⃣ Benefits- Competitive salary;

Tại Ken Logistics CO., LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ken Logistics CO., LTD.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin