Tuyển Software Engineer Ken Logistics CO., LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Ken Logistics CO., LTD.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Ken Logistics CO., LTD.

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Ken Logistics CO., LTD.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà DETECH tower II, Số 107 Nguyễn Phong Sắc, P.Dịch Vọng Hậu, Q.Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1️⃣ Job Description
- Receive notice of shipment from customers.
- Receive, check and handle import/ export documents.
- Check cargo customs clearance status and make delivery plan report for customers
- Update status of shipment, inform to customers and related deparments.
- Collect costs of a shipment, input and make payment request.
- Other tasks under direction of leader/ manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2️⃣ Job Requirements
- Female from 24 - 25 years old
- Bachelor Degree in Economics or related field
- Microsoft Office
- Good command of English
- Good knowledge of IMP/EXP process
- 1-2 years of experience in same position
3️⃣ Benefits- Competitive salary;

Tại Ken Logistics CO., LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ken Logistics CO., LTD.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Ken Logistics CO., LTD.

Ken Logistics CO., LTD.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, tòa nhà DETECH tower II, Số 107 Nguyễn Phong Sắc, P.Dịch Vọng Hậu, Q.Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

