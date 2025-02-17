Tuyển Software Engineer Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu

Korean Aerospace engine manufacturing enterprise, belonging to Hanwha Group (top 10 largest corporations in Korea) and licensed to operate in Vietnam on August 2017

1. Interpretation task

• In charge of interpreting for Korean experts and managers at the company

2. General Affairs tasks

• Letter in/ out, Company stamp management.

• Storage management (stationery control, uniform, others…)

• Access control (card issue/ management…)

• Support company event (preparation & welcome VIP)

• Other General Affairs tasks