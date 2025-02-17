Tuyển Software Engineer Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu

Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Mức lương
7 - 9 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

Hà Nội: Lot CN1

- 02B

- 4

- 8, High

- tech industrial zone I, Hoa Lac hi

- tech park, Ha Bang commune, Thach That district, Hanoi city, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 7 - 9 Triệu

Korean Aerospace engine manufacturing enterprise, belonging to Hanwha Group (top 10 largest corporations in Korea) and licensed to operate in Vietnam on August 2017
1. Interpretation task
• In charge of interpreting for Korean experts and managers at the company
2. General Affairs tasks
• Letter in/ out, Company stamp management.
• Storage management (stationery control, uniform, others…)
• Access control (card issue/ management…)
• Support company event (preparation & welcome VIP)
• Other General Affairs tasks

Với Mức Lương 7 - 9 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University graduated
• Fluency in Korean (4 skills)
• Welcome Fresher. Candidates with experience in Administration is preferred

Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot CN1-02B-4-8, High-tech industrial zone I, Hoa Lac hi-tech park, Ha Bang commune, Thach That district, Hanoi city, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

