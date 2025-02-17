Tuyển Software Engineer Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited
- Hà Nội: Lot CN1
- 02B
- 4
- 8, High
- tech industrial zone I, Hoa Lac hi
- tech park, Ha Bang commune, Thach That district, Hanoi city, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 7 - 9 Triệu
Korean Aerospace engine manufacturing enterprise, belonging to Hanwha Group (top 10 largest corporations in Korea) and licensed to operate in Vietnam on August 2017
1. Interpretation task
• In charge of interpreting for Korean experts and managers at the company
2. General Affairs tasks
• Letter in/ out, Company stamp management.
• Storage management (stationery control, uniform, others…)
• Access control (card issue/ management…)
• Support company event (preparation & welcome VIP)
• Other General Affairs tasks
Với Mức Lương 7 - 9 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Fluency in Korean (4 skills)
• Welcome Fresher. Candidates with experience in Administration is preferred
Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
