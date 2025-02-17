Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT OVERSEAS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

The Compensation and Benefits (C&B) Manager will be responsible for designing, implementing, and overseeing the organization's compensation and benefits structure. This role involves calculating employee salaries, managing payroll-related taxation issues, conducting salary analyses, and ensuring that our compensation packages are competitive in the market. The C&B Manager will also review and refine employee benefits to enhance job satisfaction and retention.

Key Responsibilities:

• Salary Calculation: Accurately calculate and process salary payments for employees, ensuring compliance with legal and company policies.

• PIT Calculation and Management: Calculate Personal Income Tax (PIT) and address related PIT issues, ensuring timely and correct tax contributions for employees.

• Salary Analysis: Conduct comprehensive analyses of salary structures and compensation trends, providing expert recommendations to improve pay equity and competitiveness within the industry.

• Market Research: Research market salary standards to ensure the organization remains competitive in attracting and retaining top talent. Provide reports and recommendations based on findings.

• Benefits Review: Evaluate existing employee benefits programs, identifying areas for improvement and proposing new benefits initiatives that align with employee needs and organizational goals.

• Data Reporting: Prepare and present reports on compensation and benefits metrics to senior leadership, supporting strategic decision-making.