Tuyển Software QA Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/10/2024
Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Phòng 20, Nhà 8, Đường số 13, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Q.12, TP.HCM, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Key skills, knowledge & experience required
- Bachelors or Masters Degree in Engineering or Related Field with 2-4 years of industry experience
- Design and create test conditions and and use cases
- Well versed with the manual testing framework
- Participate in troubleshooting and triaging of issues with different teams to drive towards root cause identification and resolution.
- Provide estimates for test activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Experience in working on software projects with deadlines.
- Experience with mobile testing
- Experience in working with JIRA and other ticketing and project management tools
- Experience in Mobile Automation testing using Appium.
- Good experience in test design techniques for black box testing.
- Good experience in Defect life-cycle and Defect logging.
- Good experience in testing/creating SQL queries
- Good communication and analytical skills.
- Positive attitude and willing to learn. Should be stable in jobs.

Tại Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 13th month salary, social insurance
- Opportunity to work on new technologies and tools
- Opportunity to work with multicultural environment and travel.
- Performance review and adjust salary twice a year
- Very attractive remuneration package
- A flat hierarchy and a culture of collaboration across all disciplines
- Modern workplace

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft

Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 12, Nhà 8, Đường số 13, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Q.12, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

