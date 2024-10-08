Tuyển Software QA Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Phòng 20, Nhà 8, Đường số 13, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Q.12, TP.HCM, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Key skills, knowledge & experience required

- Bachelors or Masters Degree in Engineering or Related Field with 2-4 years of industry experience

- Design and create test conditions and and use cases

- Well versed with the manual testing framework

- Participate in troubleshooting and triaging of issues with different teams to drive towards root cause identification and resolution.

- Provide estimates for test activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Experience in working on software projects with deadlines.

- Experience with mobile testing

- Experience in working with JIRA and other ticketing and project management tools

- Experience in Mobile Automation testing using Appium.

- Good experience in test design techniques for black box testing.

- Good experience in Defect life-cycle and Defect logging.

- Good experience in testing/creating SQL queries

- Good communication and analytical skills.

- Positive attitude and willing to learn. Should be stable in jobs.

Tại Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 13th month salary, social insurance

- Opportunity to work on new technologies and tools

- Opportunity to work with multicultural environment and travel.

- Performance review and adjust salary twice a year

- Very attractive remuneration package

- A flat hierarchy and a culture of collaboration across all disciplines

- Modern workplace

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft

