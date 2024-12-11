Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 60 Triệu

Mức lương 50 - 60 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương 50 - 60 Triệu

● Work as senior software developer on the web-based application product in JAVA- related and open-source technologies

● Develop applications based on graphical layout designs that follow the strict requirements

● Take ownership and accountability for production service, including fix on fail, problem investigation, root cause determination, and resolution

● Participate in and provide quality assurance activities, including code reviews, white-box testing, test coverage for own work and team outcome

● Accountable for continuously discovering, evaluating and implementing new technologies/processes to optimize development efficiency or improve product quality

● Establish estimation, proposing development solutions with customers

● Foster collaboration across technical teams through mentoring and expert guidance as required to develop the most cost-effective solutions

● Continuously research and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency

Với Mức Lương 50 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● At least 5 years of experience in software & back-end development technologies in general

● Proven hands-on experience on Java ecosystem, Spring boot, Microservices, SQL, NoSQL: MongoDB, Cassandra...

● Experience in designing & developing RESTful APIs and microservices-based systems.

● Strong knowledge of writing secured codes and good understanding of design patterns

● Experienced in developing and deploying microservices with Cloud based technologies (AWS, Kubernetes, Docker...)

● Experience in agile scrum-based development process

● Experience as software engineer in a complex, enterprise-level development projects

● Establish software development patterns and best practices via examples and shipping code

● Develop architectures that are inherently secure, robust, scalable, modular, API-centric and global.

● Collaborate with business team to develop and clarify requirements to enable development of technical solutions

● Excellent soft skills: leading client and team discussions, team player, ability to train others

● Good knowledge & experience in other new technologies e.g. Blockchain, AI, etc.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 60M (Signing Bonus upto 60M)

● Probation salary is 100% of official salary

● 13th-month salary + Project Bonus

● Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New year, Lunar New Year)

● Employee’s professional certification and training allowances subject to company regulations

● BIC Care Health Insurance

● Annual Health Assessment

● Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy

● Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly

● Work five days per week with flexible working time

● Have chances to gain knowledge on the latest waves of blockchain, AI, Big Data

● Professional, creative and dynamic working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

