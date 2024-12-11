Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 60 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/01/2025
Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Technical Leader

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Mức lương
50 - 60 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương 50 - 60 Triệu

● Work as senior software developer on the web-based application product in JAVA- related and open-source technologies
● Develop applications based on graphical layout designs that follow the strict requirements
● Take ownership and accountability for production service, including fix on fail, problem investigation, root cause determination, and resolution
● Participate in and provide quality assurance activities, including code reviews, white-box testing, test coverage for own work and team outcome
● Accountable for continuously discovering, evaluating and implementing new technologies/processes to optimize development efficiency or improve product quality
● Establish estimation, proposing development solutions with customers
● Foster collaboration across technical teams through mentoring and expert guidance as required to develop the most cost-effective solutions
● Continuously research and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency

Với Mức Lương 50 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● At least 5 years of experience in software & back-end development technologies in general
● Proven hands-on experience on Java ecosystem, Spring boot, Microservices, SQL, NoSQL: MongoDB, Cassandra...
● Experience in designing & developing RESTful APIs and microservices-based systems.
● Strong knowledge of writing secured codes and good understanding of design patterns
● Experienced in developing and deploying microservices with Cloud based technologies (AWS, Kubernetes, Docker...)
● Experience in agile scrum-based development process
● Experience as software engineer in a complex, enterprise-level development projects
● Establish software development patterns and best practices via examples and shipping code
● Develop architectures that are inherently secure, robust, scalable, modular, API-centric and global.
● Collaborate with business team to develop and clarify requirements to enable development of technical solutions
● Excellent soft skills: leading client and team discussions, team player, ability to train others
● Good knowledge & experience in other new technologies e.g. Blockchain, AI, etc.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 60M (Signing Bonus upto 60M)
● Probation salary is 100% of official salary
● 13th-month salary + Project Bonus
● Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New year, Lunar New Year)
● Employee’s professional certification and training allowances subject to company regulations
● BIC Care Health Insurance
● Annual Health Assessment
● Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy
● Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly
● Work five days per week with flexible working time
● Have chances to gain knowledge on the latest waves of blockchain, AI, Big Data
● Professional, creative and dynamic working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, Tòa nhà The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

