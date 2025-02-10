Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD

Responsibilities:

• Handle and manage Technical Sales of Flexo ink business: Solvent bases / Water bases / UV bases

• Do technical services to customer factory in printing line: color matching/printing trouble shooting

• Prepare field service report and send to superiors after servicing.

• Collaborate with the sales team to identify potential new customers and business opportunities

• Provide technical support during pre-sales activities and product introductions

• Develop and deliver technical presentation to potential and existing customers

• Respond to technical inquiries and provide ongoing support post-sales

• Coordinate with the product development team to incorporate customer feedback

• Contribute to sales strategies, sales targets and coordinate to achieve the set target of the assigned products

• Develop the understanding of products, update market trends, and the competitive activities.

• Willing to travel for business trip domestically and abroad

• Follow other tasks as per request from direct superiors