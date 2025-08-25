Tuyển Marketing Online Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/09/2025
Navigos Search

Marketing Online

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Online Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Online Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search's Client is a Japanese trading company in Hoan Kiem, Hanoi (small size) is looking for Back Office Staff with main duties as below:
1/ Accounting Tasks:
- Execute financial settlements of accounts in compliance with company policies and regulations.
- Manage the documentation process for all financial transactions.
- Bookkeeping duties to maintain accurate and up-to-date financial records.
2/ Administrative Functions:
- Perform general administrative tasks to support daily operations.
3/ Sales support (contract, quotation, payment): support sales staff

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- 25-35 years old, female
- Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or related field.
- Previous experience in small company. Have experience to work as accountant + admin

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

