Tuyển Marketing Online Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Navigos Search's Client is a Japanese trading company in Hoan Kiem, Hanoi (small size) is looking for Back Office Staff with main duties as below:
1/ Accounting Tasks:
- Execute financial settlements of accounts in compliance with company policies and regulations.
- Manage the documentation process for all financial transactions.
- Bookkeeping duties to maintain accurate and up-to-date financial records.
2/ Administrative Functions:
- Perform general administrative tasks to support daily operations.
3/ Sales support (contract, quotation, payment): support sales staff
- Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or related field.
- Previous experience in small company. Have experience to work as accountant + admin
Bonus
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
