Tuyển Marketing Online Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search's Client is a Japanese trading company in Hoan Kiem, Hanoi (small size) is looking for Back Office Staff with main duties as below:

1/ Accounting Tasks:

- Execute financial settlements of accounts in compliance with company policies and regulations.

- Manage the documentation process for all financial transactions.

- Bookkeeping duties to maintain accurate and up-to-date financial records.

2/ Administrative Functions:

- Perform general administrative tasks to support daily operations.

3/ Sales support (contract, quotation, payment): support sales staff