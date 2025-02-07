Tuyển Technical Manager Camso Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Job Overview

Manage the TEC team in plant to do the good service to satisfy the production’s requirement for production activity. Ensure that their crew follows all safety, environmental, legal, and contractual rules while performing their duties as well as monitor the progress of all jobs and will have to remove any roadblocks identified that are limiting the productivity of the team.

Ensure all machineries and equipment are in good condition and ready to be put into production, arrange manpower and support new recruitment and lead his team for skill upgrade. Estimate and order materials needed; and supervise the proper installation, repair, and maintenance of mechanical systems and equipment in accordance with established methods and procedure.

2. Key responsibilities and accountabilities:

2.1. Ensure “SAFETY FIRST” principle is actually implemented in all activities of repair or maintenance through effective monitoring on working site of Technician and other members.

2.2. Ensure maintenance team apply H&S management system (the LOTO, Hot work…) before executing maintenance work.

2.3. Lead, direct and motivate the team, monitor team performance and give feedback to ensure an effective service is provided to facilitate the achievement of production requirements.

2.4. Advise/Guide the team, coordinator with other department (such as production, Indu, Procurement, HR, finance, etc) and external parties (such as suppliers, contractors etc) to resolve relevant operational issues.