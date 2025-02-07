Tuyển Technical Manager Camso Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Technical Manager Camso Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Camso Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Camso Việt Nam

Technical Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Camso Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Số 5, đường số 23, khu công nghiệp Vietnam

- Singapore II

- A, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Job Overview
Manage the TEC team in plant to do the good service to satisfy the production’s requirement for production activity. Ensure that their crew follows all safety, environmental, legal, and contractual rules while performing their duties as well as monitor the progress of all jobs and will have to remove any roadblocks identified that are limiting the productivity of the team.
Ensure all machineries and equipment are in good condition and ready to be put into production, arrange manpower and support new recruitment and lead his team for skill upgrade. Estimate and order materials needed; and supervise the proper installation, repair, and maintenance of mechanical systems and equipment in accordance with established methods and procedure.
2. Key responsibilities and accountabilities:
2.1. Ensure “SAFETY FIRST” principle is actually implemented in all activities of repair or maintenance through effective monitoring on working site of Technician and other members.
2.2. Ensure maintenance team apply H&S management system (the LOTO, Hot work…) before executing maintenance work.
2.3. Lead, direct and motivate the team, monitor team performance and give feedback to ensure an effective service is provided to facilitate the achievement of production requirements.
2.4. Advise/Guide the team, coordinator with other department (such as production, Indu, Procurement, HR, finance, etc) and external parties (such as suppliers, contractors etc) to resolve relevant operational issues.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Camso Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Camso Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Camso Việt Nam

Camso Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 05 VSIP II-A, Street 23, Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park II-A, Tan Uyen Town, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

