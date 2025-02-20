Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN LẠNH CLIMAVENETA CHAT UNION VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN LẠNH CLIMAVENETA CHAT UNION VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN LẠNH CLIMAVENETA CHAT UNION VIỆT NAM

Technical Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN LẠNH CLIMAVENETA CHAT UNION VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: Nhà xưởng B1, Đường số 01, Khu công nghiệp Phúc Long, Xã Long Hiệp, Bến Lức, Long An, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:
• Conduct research and develop new products from concept to production for Air Handling Units and Fan Coil Units, HPAC.
• Work with a team of engineers to design, analyze, and optimize product designs and performance.
• Develop prototypes and conduct testing to ensure design feasibility and compliance with industry standards.
• Provide recommendations for product improvements, new technologies, and design best practices.
• Participate in cross-functional team meetings, including production, quality, and supply chain teams.
• Maintain documentation and records related to product design changes, testing, and analysis.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in Electrical - Electronic or related field required.
• At least 2 years of Electrical experience in a manufacturing environment, with experience designing HVAC products or related equipment.
• Having knowledge of materials science and manufacturing methods for sheet metal and plastic components.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN LẠNH CLIMAVENETA CHAT UNION VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN LẠNH CLIMAVENETA CHAT UNION VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Nhà xưởng B1, Đường số 01, Khu công nghiệp Phúc Long, Xã Long Hiệp, Huyện Bến Lức, Tỉnh Long An, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

