Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/12/2024
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company

Thu mua/Mua hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thu mua/Mua hàng Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 30 Tân Thắng, Sơn Kỳ, Tân Phú, HCM, Tân Phú, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Thu mua/Mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Planing Product/ Promotion Campagin
Communicating with MDs to gather all promotion information
Run & upload the Mailer promotion, focus timeline and campaign of each platform
Prepare material upload product/content upload of all systems (selling price, quantity, color...)
To crop product photos as right size to fix into web format
To search more product how to use information and functions (if need)
Rules and Regulations:
Follow all working procedures, the company's policies, rules and regulations
Report weekly/monthly to directly Manager
Other duties
Other task or responsibilities as assigned by Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good communication skill
Detail oriented and be able to handle multi-tasks
Priority 3rd/final-year students or fresh from and field, prefer to work fulltime
Active, enthusiastic, eager to learn
Proficiently in all Microsoft Office applications

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Canteen meal at lunch
Support laptop during work
Continuous training and detailed work instructions
Support internship confirmation according to the company's form
Arrange flexible study & work time
Shuttle bus (District 7, Binh Thanh District, Thu Duc City)
Non-salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Trụ sở chính: 30 Bờ Bao Tân Thắng, phường Sơn Kỳ, quận Tân Phú, Tp. HCM VP phía Bắc: 27 Cổ Linh, Quận Long Biên, Thành phố Hà Nội

