Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 30 Tân Thắng, Sơn Kỳ, Tân Phú, HCM, Tân Phú, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Thu mua/Mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Planing Product/ Promotion Campagin

Communicating with MDs to gather all promotion information

Run & upload the Mailer promotion, focus timeline and campaign of each platform

Prepare material upload product/content upload of all systems (selling price, quantity, color...)

To crop product photos as right size to fix into web format

To search more product how to use information and functions (if need)

Rules and Regulations:

Follow all working procedures, the company's policies, rules and regulations

Report weekly/monthly to directly Manager

Other duties

Other task or responsibilities as assigned by Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good communication skill

Detail oriented and be able to handle multi-tasks

Priority 3rd/final-year students or fresh from and field, prefer to work fulltime

Active, enthusiastic, eager to learn

Proficiently in all Microsoft Office applications

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Canteen meal at lunch

Support laptop during work

Continuous training and detailed work instructions

Support internship confirmation according to the company's form

Arrange flexible study & work time

Shuttle bus (District 7, Binh Thanh District, Thu Duc City)

Non-salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company

