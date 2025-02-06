Tuyển Trình dược viên DHL Global Forwarding (Vietnam) Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1/ Main Responsibilities:

• Monitor the assigned customer accounts on the daily basis

• Keep track of payment due dates and send reminders to customers to encourage timely payments

• Contact customers by phone, email to receive the payments/ payment plans per the due date and avoid overdue invoices

• Update account/ invoice status in the Collection system for the records

• Update bank statement and follow up with Global Service Centers (GSC) to have the correct clearing payment

• Coordinate to solve customer issues and complaints concerning billing and invoice issues for collection

• Monitor customer credit and work with Sales/ Operations team to renew, terminate, put on hold, stop, etc. billing

• Work with Sales/ Operations team to ensure the valid customer contract is in place

• Perform month-end tasks per the assignment from Order-to-Cash (OTC) Team Leader/ Manager

• Process refunds to customers and coordinate with Procure-to-Pay (PTP) team to process payment

• Submit regular reports on the status of unpaid accounts and any repayment progress.

• Involve to enhance end to end processes to fasten the collection & customer's satisfaction

• Other tasks assigned by the OTC Manager