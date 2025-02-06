Tuyển Trình dược viên DHL Global Forwarding (Vietnam) Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trình dược viên Tại DHL Global Forwarding (Vietnam) Corporation
- Hồ Chí Minh: e.town 2, Đường Cộng Hòa, Phường 13, Tân Bình, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Trình dược viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1/ Main Responsibilities:
• Monitor the assigned customer accounts on the daily basis
• Keep track of payment due dates and send reminders to customers to encourage timely payments
• Contact customers by phone, email to receive the payments/ payment plans per the due date and avoid overdue invoices
• Update account/ invoice status in the Collection system for the records
• Update bank statement and follow up with Global Service Centers (GSC) to have the correct clearing payment
• Coordinate to solve customer issues and complaints concerning billing and invoice issues for collection
• Monitor customer credit and work with Sales/ Operations team to renew, terminate, put on hold, stop, etc. billing
• Work with Sales/ Operations team to ensure the valid customer contract is in place
• Perform month-end tasks per the assignment from Order-to-Cash (OTC) Team Leader/ Manager
• Process refunds to customers and coordinate with Procure-to-Pay (PTP) team to process payment
• Submit regular reports on the status of unpaid accounts and any repayment progress.
• Involve to enhance end to end processes to fasten the collection & customer's satisfaction
• Other tasks assigned by the OTC Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại DHL Global Forwarding (Vietnam) Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DHL Global Forwarding (Vietnam) Corporation
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
