Tuyển Trợ giảng Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Tuyển Trợ giảng Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/03/2025
Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Trợ giảng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ giảng Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Mức lương
2 - 4 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: ILA Vincom Nguyễn Duy Trinh, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ giảng Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu

1. Teaching Assistant hours in class:
Taking classes as requested (4 ILA classes minimum)
Having substitution as requested
2. Classroom Management:
Support teachers in class/during the course
Assist students in class/during the course
Control and take care of students in class
Fulfill admin tasks (update ILA Connect, check attendance, assign and mark homework, etc)
3. Course Administration:
Prepare and distribute course books, materials and merchandise
Update students with course progress information
Check students’ attendance daily
Prepare students for exams, Cambridge
Deliver letters
Report any incidents or problems to RS/OS
4. Learning and Development:
Attend meeting as requested
Attend Workshop and Training as requested
5. Customer Care:
Report students’ progress - results (monthly), call parents for absent students
Support in delivering letters, notice and receive feedback from parents and support in handling requests and complaints
Tutoring weak students as requested
Support Events (care events, enrichment, ...)
6. Others:
Support centre when requested

Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University Degree [current university students from the 3rd year above are also acceptable]
- Teaching
- Handling requests and complaints
- Communication
- Excellent English skills
- Microsoft Office
- Working by shifts
- Having 4 ILA classes as minimum

Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Flexible working time and chances to practice your skills while still earns attractive allowances
- Being a part of a young, dynamic and professional working environment
- Chances to join bonding activities for staff
- Annual bonuses for excellent TAs

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: The Crest Residence - Khu đô thị Metropole Thủ Thiêm, 15 Trần Bạch Đằng, Phường Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tro-giang-thu-nhap-2-4-trieu-ban-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job286199
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm TAHK Foundation
Tuyển Trợ giảng TAHK Foundation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TAHK Foundation
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Mặt Trời Phước Tiến
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty cổ phần Mặt Trời Phước Tiến làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Mặt Trời Phước Tiến
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 2.5 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PROTALK EDUCATION
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY TNHH PROTALK EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PROTALK EDUCATION
Hạn nộp: 13/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QG
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QG
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUZEST GLOBAL
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUZEST GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUZEST GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)
Tuyển Trợ giảng Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm KinderWorld Education Group
Tuyển Trợ giảng KinderWorld Education Group làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
KinderWorld Education Group
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tư vấn và Giáo dục WISE
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty TNHH Tư vấn và Giáo dục WISE làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tư vấn và Giáo dục WISE
Hạn nộp: 26/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRỰC TUYẾN ALADANH
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRỰC TUYẾN ALADANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRỰC TUYẾN ALADANH
Hạn nộp: 15/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7.5 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MathExpress
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty TNHH MathExpress làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH MathExpress
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ TRIPLAYZ
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ TRIPLAYZ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ TRIPLAYZ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXCOM GROUP
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXCOM GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXCOM GROUP
Hạn nộp: 01/03/2026
Hà Nội Còn 167 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm TAHK Foundation
Tuyển Trợ giảng TAHK Foundation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TAHK Foundation
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Mặt Trời Phước Tiến
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty cổ phần Mặt Trời Phước Tiến làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Mặt Trời Phước Tiến
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 2.5 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PROTALK EDUCATION
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY TNHH PROTALK EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PROTALK EDUCATION
Hạn nộp: 13/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QG
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QG
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUZEST GLOBAL
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUZEST GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUZEST GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)
Tuyển Trợ giảng Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo Quốc tế Đại Tây Dương (Atlantic Group)
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm KinderWorld Education Group
Tuyển Trợ giảng KinderWorld Education Group làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
KinderWorld Education Group
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tư vấn và Giáo dục WISE
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty TNHH Tư vấn và Giáo dục WISE làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tư vấn và Giáo dục WISE
Hạn nộp: 26/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRỰC TUYẾN ALADANH
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRỰC TUYẾN ALADANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRỰC TUYẾN ALADANH
Hạn nộp: 15/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7.5 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MathExpress
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty TNHH MathExpress làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH MathExpress
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MIRAIKU LITTLE HANDS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MIRAIKU LITTLE HANDS
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công Ty TNHH Đào Tạo Thiết Kế Bộ Sưu Tập Quốc Tế làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Đào Tạo Thiết Kế Bộ Sưu Tập Quốc Tế
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY TNHH PRINCETON VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PRINCETON VIỆT NAM
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty TNHH TM & DV Tri Linh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 1 Triệu Công ty TNHH TM & DV Tri Linh
1 - 1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỌC VIỆN PE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỌC VIỆN PE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty Cổ Phần Cen Academy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Cen Academy
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng TRƯỜNG LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INSCHOOL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu TRƯỜNG LIÊN KẾT QUỐC TẾ INSCHOOL
6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MASTER PANDA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MASTER PANDA
2 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC KIDDO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC KIDDO VIỆT NAM
1.5 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ TDP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ TDP
3 - 4 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THẾ KỶ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THẾ KỶ
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY TNHH KIDS NORI KINDERGARTEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH KIDS NORI KINDERGARTEN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAPLA VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAPLA VIETNAM
3 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MAJOR ACADEMY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MAJOR ACADEMY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HƯỚNG NGHIỆP Á ÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HƯỚNG NGHIỆP Á ÂU
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty Cổ Phần Cen Academy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Cen Academy
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SA LY GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SA LY GROUP
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng Công ty TNHH Kumon Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 6 Triệu Công ty TNHH Kumon Việt Nam
Tới 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng Equest Education Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Equest Education Group
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA
2 - 4 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY TNHH RIKKEI EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH RIKKEI EDUCATION
2 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng Trường Đại Học Tân Tạo (Ttu) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 60 Triệu Trường Đại Học Tân Tạo (Ttu)
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng Trường Đại Học Nguyễn Tất Thành làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trường Đại Học Nguyễn Tất Thành
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIETPADEL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 7 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIETPADEL
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ IECS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ IECS
Trên 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC AMERICAN STUDY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC AMERICAN STUDY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng Đại Học FPT TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Đại Học FPT TP.HCM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng Trường Đại Học Tân Tạo (Ttu) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 2500 Triệu Trường Đại Học Tân Tạo (Ttu)
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ giảng CÔNG TY TNHH ISHIDO VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 0 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ISHIDO VIETNAM
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm