Tuyển Trợ giảng Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

1. Teaching Assistant hours in class:

Taking classes as requested (4 ILA classes minimum)

Having substitution as requested

2. Classroom Management:

Support teachers in class/during the course

Assist students in class/during the course

Control and take care of students in class

Fulfill admin tasks (update ILA Connect, check attendance, assign and mark homework, etc)

3. Course Administration:

Prepare and distribute course books, materials and merchandise

Update students with course progress information

Check students’ attendance daily

Prepare students for exams, Cambridge

Deliver letters

Report any incidents or problems to RS/OS

4. Learning and Development:

Attend meeting as requested

Attend Workshop and Training as requested

5. Customer Care:

Report students’ progress - results (monthly), call parents for absent students

Support in delivering letters, notice and receive feedback from parents and support in handling requests and complaints

Tutoring weak students as requested

Support Events (care events, enrichment, ...)

6. Others:

Support centre when requested

- University Degree [current university students from the 3rd year above are also acceptable]

- Teaching

- Handling requests and complaints

- Communication

- Excellent English skills

- Microsoft Office

- Working by shifts

- Having 4 ILA classes as minimum

- Flexible working time and chances to practice your skills while still earns attractive allowances

- Being a part of a young, dynamic and professional working environment

- Chances to join bonding activities for staff

- Annual bonuses for excellent TAs

