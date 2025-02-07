Tuyển Trợ giảng Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ giảng Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA
- Hồ Chí Minh: ILA Vincom Nguyễn Duy Trinh, Quận 2, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ giảng Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu
1. Teaching Assistant hours in class:
Taking classes as requested (4 ILA classes minimum)
Having substitution as requested
2. Classroom Management:
Support teachers in class/during the course
Assist students in class/during the course
Control and take care of students in class
Fulfill admin tasks (update ILA Connect, check attendance, assign and mark homework, etc)
3. Course Administration:
Prepare and distribute course books, materials and merchandise
Update students with course progress information
Check students’ attendance daily
Prepare students for exams, Cambridge
Deliver letters
Report any incidents or problems to RS/OS
4. Learning and Development:
Attend meeting as requested
Attend Workshop and Training as requested
5. Customer Care:
Report students’ progress - results (monthly), call parents for absent students
Support in delivering letters, notice and receive feedback from parents and support in handling requests and complaints
Tutoring weak students as requested
Support Events (care events, enrichment, ...)
6. Others:
Support centre when requested
Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Teaching
- Handling requests and complaints
- Communication
- Excellent English skills
- Microsoft Office
- Working by shifts
- Having 4 ILA classes as minimum
Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Being a part of a young, dynamic and professional working environment
- Chances to join bonding activities for staff
- Annual bonuses for excellent TAs
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
